Energy Security and Freedom
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Remembering the Battan Death March in Tribute to Those Who Sacrificed
Guest Post from Becca Myers at Well Said Coterra. In a tribute to courage and sacrifice, three employees from Coterra Energy recently undertook the…
11 hrs ago
•
Thomas J Shepstone
3
Share this post
Remembering the Battan Death March in Tribute to Those Who Sacrificed
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Yes, Bob, Conventional Energy Is Indeed Sustainable!
Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. of Master Resource. Solid analysis passes the test of time. I subject myself to this test regularly. So, on the 25th…
12 hrs ago
•
Thomas J Shepstone
5
Share this post
Yes, Bob, Conventional Energy Is Indeed Sustainable!
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
"Hey, Joe, Now's the Time You Should Do A Climate Emergency, Man"
Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News. Bloomberg is reporting that White House officials have restarted discussions about potentially…
13 hrs ago
•
Thomas J Shepstone
46
Share this post
"Hey, Joe, Now's the Time You Should Do A Climate Emergency, Man"
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
The City of Angels Is Also A City of Oil
Some of our readers know this already, but others may not; there are many many active oil wells within Los Angeles. Oil has a fascinating history there…
Apr 21
•
Thomas J Shepstone
9
Share this post
The City of Angels Is Also A City of Oil
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Graduate Redux: Mr. McGuire Was Right; "There's A Great Future in Plastics."
The headline refers to a famous line from the 1967 film "The Graduate" in which the young graduate Ben is told "there's a great future in plastics." It…
Apr 21
•
Thomas J Shepstone
4
Share this post
Graduate Redux: Mr. McGuire Was Right; "There's A Great Future in Plastics."
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
The Trust-Funder Revolt vs. One of America's Worst Senators
One of the most politically repulsive U.S. Senators is Lisa Murkowski. Supposedly a Republican, she was essentially given her current job by her father…
Apr 21
•
Thomas J Shepstone
8
Share this post
The Trust-Funder Revolt vs. One of America's Worst Senators
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
No Climate Emergency? No, Most Climate Change Appears to Be Solar Related!
The great Judith Curry has published an excellent and extremely well written post by Javier Vinós on her site. It’s titled “How We Know That the Sun…
Apr 20
•
Thomas J Shepstone
5
Share this post
No Climate Emergency? No, Most Climate Change Appears to Be Solar Related!
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Green Energy Investments Built on Hype Don't Pay When No One Wants the Product
It doesn’t get much more clear than this; you cannot make money on green energy, even with massive subsidies, when no one wants your product. It’s so…
Apr 20
•
Thomas J Shepstone
3
Share this post
Green Energy Investments Built on Hype Don't Pay When No One Wants the Product
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Best Energy Picks - April 20, 2024
Readers pass along a lot of stuff every week about natural gas, fractivist antics, emissions, renewables, and other news relating to energy.
Apr 20
•
Thomas J Shepstone
5
Share this post
Best Energy Picks - April 20, 2024
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Climate Change Is Normal and Natural: Forget About Controlling It
Guest Post by Frits Byron Soepyan from the CO2 Coalition. NASA claimed that “Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate” and “human activity is the…
Apr 19
•
Thomas J Shepstone
8
Share this post
Climate Change Is Normal and Natural: Forget About Controlling It
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Biden's Double-Standards: Smother Oil and Gas, While Giving Wind A Bye
Guest Post from Institute for Energy Research. On April 15, Biden’s Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) finalized a new rule…
Apr 19
•
Thomas J Shepstone
4
Share this post
Biden's Double-Standards: Smother Oil and Gas, While Giving Wind A Bye
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Our Enemies Are Seldom As Much of A Problem As Our Stupid Friends
My title for this post comes from a statement a curmudgeonly friend makes quite often. It is a nuggets of wisdom. It also applies so often within the…
Apr 19
•
Thomas J Shepstone
6
Share this post
Our Enemies Are Seldom As Much of A Problem As Our Stupid Friends
energysecurityfreedom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
© 2024 Thomas J Shepstone
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts