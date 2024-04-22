Energy Security and Freedom

Remembering the Battan Death March in Tribute to Those Who Sacrificed
Guest Post from Becca Myers at Well Said Coterra. In a tribute to courage and sacrifice, three employees from Coterra Energy recently undertook the…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
2
Yes, Bob, Conventional Energy Is Indeed Sustainable!
Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. of Master Resource. Solid analysis passes the test of time. I subject myself to this test regularly. So, on the 25th…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
"Hey, Joe, Now's the Time You Should Do A Climate Emergency, Man"
Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News. Bloomberg is reporting that White House officials have restarted discussions about potentially…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
21
The City of Angels Is Also A City of Oil
Some of our readers know this already, but others may not; there are many many active oil wells within Los Angeles. Oil has a fascinating history there…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
6
Graduate Redux: Mr. McGuire Was Right; "There's A Great Future in Plastics."
The headline refers to a famous line from the 1967 film "The Graduate" in which the young graduate Ben is told "there's a great future in plastics." It…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
3
The Trust-Funder Revolt vs. One of America's Worst Senators
One of the most politically repulsive U.S. Senators is Lisa Murkowski. Supposedly a Republican, she was essentially given her current job by her father…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
3
No Climate Emergency? No, Most Climate Change Appears to Be Solar Related!
The great Judith Curry has published an excellent and extremely well written post by Javier Vinós on her site. It’s titled “How We Know That the Sun…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
3
Green Energy Investments Built on Hype Don't Pay When No One Wants the Product
It doesn’t get much more clear than this; you cannot make money on green energy, even with massive subsidies, when no one wants your product. It’s so…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
2
Best Energy Picks - April 20, 2024
Readers pass along a lot of stuff every week about natural gas, fractivist antics, emissions, renewables, and other news relating to energy.
  
Thomas J Shepstone
Climate Change Is Normal and Natural: Forget About Controlling It
Guest Post by Frits Byron Soepyan from the CO2 Coalition. NASA claimed that “Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate” and “human activity is the…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
2
Biden's Double-Standards: Smother Oil and Gas, While Giving Wind A Bye
Guest Post from Institute for Energy Research. On April 15, Biden’s Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) finalized a new rule…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
Our Enemies Are Seldom As Much of A Problem As Our Stupid Friends
My title for this post comes from a statement a curmudgeonly friend makes quite often. It is a nuggets of wisdom. It also applies so often within the…
  
Thomas J Shepstone
4
