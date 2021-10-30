Energy Security and Freedom

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Energy Security and Freedom

The reality of energy generation; how it relates to our security and freedom.

People

Thomas J Shepstone

@thomasjshepstone
Tom Shepstone is the owner of Shepstone Management Company, Inc. a planning and research consulting firm located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
© 2024 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture