Energy Security and Freedom

David Willey
You can count on the U.S. natural gas industry overproducing like they are now and like they have for the last two and half decades. Prices today are about where they were 25 years ago. The U.S. producers will tank international prices just like they have in the United States. With the LNG companies egging them on they likely will destroy even more investor capital than they did here in the United States. Putin's invasion was a pricing windfall that provided hedges that are still in place. Otherwise the $2.75 price would be decimating their results. We got 25 years of shale history that backs me up. They simply are unable to balance supply and demand even though demand goes up every year. In the recent earnings releases quite a few CEO's were bragging about how they got more production than last year with lower spending. All this oblivious chest thumping while prices were crashing shows the epic incompetence that is the industry cultural norm. Beware until production actually decreases. It won't. Supply is stuffed to the gills and these boys are in drill baby drill mode.

Jeff Chestnut
The EIA has little to go on with their prediction. There’s a lot of gas available. The bigger question is distribution and transport to users and LNG terminals.

