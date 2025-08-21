Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Denton's avatar
Chris Denton
30m

Massachusetts has become a "United Kingdom Wannabe". They may find that the US Supreme Court has something to say about censorship and the suppression of academic studies. More proof that the Left only values the Bill of Rights when it affects their interests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
1h

"He has been linked in the past to the Heartland Institute, an advocacy group that frequently questions the scientific consensus on climate change."

I love how they don't see the irony of a statement like this. Would they accept the climate scientists that they prefer described as the following: "[X}has been linked in the past to UCS, an advocacy group that frequently enforces climate orthodoxy on climate change."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture