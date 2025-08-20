Energy Security and Freedom

Sid Abma
15h

CO2 needs to be turned into good paying full time jobs and money.

Waste is not waste if it has a purpose.

It's Really So Simple.

Shoving it down a hole in the ground is not only stupid, it costs a lot of money to get it to that "hole" and then somebody has to pay for it to be monitored forever, to ensure it can't leak out of the ground.

Even just writing this proves how stupid an idea it is.

1 reply
