We recently gave you Geoff's rundown on the ludicrous Jaguar advertising campaign for their new EV line here. Volvo, which also wants to go EV but has wisely abandoned its promise to offer only fully electric vehicles by 2030, also has an ad out there. It's for the company's EX90 electric vehicle.

I don't imagine the EX90 will be useful or valuable for anyone but city drivers, but what a beautiful ad! It breaks every rule of advertising and is politically incorrect. It's a powerful antidote to the pitiful Jaguar nonsense.

Give it a watch. It's longer than other advertisements because it's going on social media rather than TV but it's still only 3:45 in length and worth your time. It's counter-cultural in every way.

Does the brilliant work here mean EVs will regain some traction? Maybe. But, there was a reason Volvo put great effort into this wonderful ad and it is this:

So, Volvo has broken the rules in a most encouraging way. And, it's backing off the foolish all-EV promise. But, it also had to do an ad such as this to reestablish a reputation tarnished by electric vehicle pre-occupation. It had to put safety first and jettison the green nonsense.

What all this tells us, I suggest, is that EVs are still a hard sell and it's forcing carmakers, trapped by government pressure to sell them, to get creative and drop the PC stuff. That itself will lead to a better long-term outcome because it introduces rational thinking again. EVs may have a place in cities but forcing them on us as if the non-existent"climate crisis” was somehow more important than your child was never going to sell and perhaps we're seeing that fade away.

