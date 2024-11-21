Jaguar's to destroy its brand has gotten a fair amount of attention already, but no one does a better job illustrating what a terrible mistake this was than Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars:

One of my friends and a contributor to my substacks, wrote yesterday morning to inquire as to my thoughts on the matter. My reply:

They learned nothing from Budweiser it seems. The peer pressure among elites to be trendy never ceases to amaze me.

There's something else, though. It's yet another demonstration of the "fatal conceit.” That is to say another group of intelligent folks who foolishly imagine being smart in one thing makes them capable of doing anything. Intelligent people, it is often noted, consistently overvalue intelligence. Some of that probably happened here, too. Brilliance in marketing is useless if you don't know your customers. Any Jaguar salesman from the nearest dealer could have done better in this instance.

This, of course, is the problem with every major institution today, from government, to media, to big business. No one cares to know their customers and everyone seeks to replace their customers rather than satisfy them. The customers are rebelling and rightly so.

