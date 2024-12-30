The MacMaster finally gets his notice from Porsche that his EV has serious issues. Those issues mean he can no longer get insurance for either his car or his home as a result of Porsche’s notices. It’s a very real problem, directly attributable to the fact these EVs are being pushed onto the market before they are ready to serve their purpose.

During the video discussion, the MacMaster calls Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars, and they consider what to do, arriving at no certain answer:

Is it game over? What are the MacMaster’s options?

Sell his EV at a huge loss?

Go to another insurance company that’s likely to take the same position?

Sue Porsche as having sold him a vehicle that can’t serve its purpose?

Launch a hopeless lawsuit against the government responsible?

Beg the government for help in forcing the insurance company to insure?

Beg the government to subsidize the insurance company to cover him?

None of these options are good, of course, and that’s why EVs are turning out to be one of the worst government boondoggles ever. The UK and much of the rest of the West have evolved into a total kakistocracy.

#EVs #Porsche #MacMaster #UK #ElectricVehicles #Insurance #Fires #EVcharging

Share