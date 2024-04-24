Some readers of my age will recall how the word 'liberal’ became toxic in the several decades ago and was replaced by a return to the word ‘progressive’ which had previously become toxic when progressives went far too far in pursuing eugenics and other evils. So, the left absconded with the word ‘liberal’ that, theretofore, had meant policies in line with liberty. That was then largely ruined by the inane policies of Jimmy Carter and the gang he let into the White House (Bella Abzug, for example), so 'progressive’ got recycled, especially during the Obama Presidency.

Yes, language matters a lot in leftism, which always destroys whatever it infects. Therefore, new terms are constantly needed to assure naive new potential followers that this time is different; that the new version of leftism is the real deal and has none of the stains of the previous versions. Such was, of course, the case with ‘global warming’ which, when it didn't deliver enough panic, was slyly converted to ‘climate change’ so to encompass any extreme weather event imaginable.

Now, 'net zero’ is biting the dust, according to the Guardian:

The concept of “net zero” has become a political slogan used to start a “dangerous” culture war over the climate, and may be better dropped, the outgoing head of the UK’s climate watchdog has warned. Chris Stark, the chief executive of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), said sensible improvements to the economy and people’s lives were being blocked by a populist response to the net zero label, and he would be “intensely relaxed” about losing the term. “Net zero has definitely become a slogan that I feel occasionally is now unhelpful, because it’s so associated with the campaigns against it,” he said. “That wasn’t something I expected.” Politicians on all sides are now wary of associating themselves with the term, he said, which was inhibiting progress. Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, made several policy U-turns last year, including delaying the changeover to electric vehicles, while the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, watered down a promise to invest £28bn a year in a green economy. “It’s the culture warriors who have really taken against it,” said Stark. “A small group of politicians or political voices has moved in to say that net zero is something that you can’t afford, net zero is something that you should be afraid of … But we’ve still got to reduce emissions. In the end, that’s all that matters.” The real fight was to make the UK’s economy competitive with other countries that were investing heavily in renewable energy, electric vehicles and other green technologies that were the focus of innovation and investment around the world, he said. “If it [net zero] is only a slogan, if it is seen as a sort of holding pen for a whole host of cultural issues, then I’m intensely relaxed about dropping it,” he said. “We keep it as a scientific target, but we don’t need to use it as a badge that we keep on every programme.”

Chris Stark says they don't need 'net zero’ as a badge but, of course, what he's really saying, I'd say, is "We don't need no stinkin’ badges."

Yes, the leftist elites are now arrogant enough to think they no longere need to mislead, persuade or suggest they're following the law or the science.

That applies not only to ‘net zero’ but also a whole host of things, including: (a) the lawfare being used against Trump; (b) the jailing of J6 partcipants without trial for over three years without trial for alleged misdemeanors; (c) the arbitrary forgiveness of college loans despite the Supreme Court declaring it unconstitutional; (d) the proposed WHO treaty that will usurp our sovereignty on every; and (e) the proposed ‘climate emergency.’ They are simply imagine they power and they'll do what they want. That's where we're at.

We may believe we're winning the persuasion battle on global warming, but does it matter anymore? I suggest Chris Stark thinks not.

#NetZero #Climate #ChrisStark #UK #Stinkin'Badges #Language #Liberal #Progressive #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming

Share