When violence bursts onto the peaceful human condition, its face is flush with self-assurance, it displays on its banner and proclaims: “I am Violence! Make way, step aside, I will crush you!” But violence ages swiftly, a few years pass—and it is no longer sure of itself. To prop itself up, to appear decent, it will without fail call forth its ally—Lies. For violence has nothing to cover itself with but lies, and lies can only persist through violence. And it is not every day and not on every shoulder that violence brings down its heavy hand: It demands of us only a submission to lies, a daily participation in deceit—and this suffices as our fealty. And therein we find, neglected by us, the simplest, the most accessible key to our liberation: a personal nonparticipation in lies! Even if all is covered by lies, even if all is under their rule, let us resist in the smallest way: Let their rule hold not through me! And this is the way to break out of the imaginary encirclement of our inertness, the easiest way for us and the most devastating for the lies. For when people renounce lies, lies simply cease to exist. Like parasites, they can only survive when attached to a person. We are not called upon to step out onto the square and shout out the truth, to say out loud what we think—this is scary, we are not ready. But let us at least refuse to say what we do not think! This is the way, then, the easiest and most accessible for us given our deep-seated organic cowardice, much easier than (it’s scary even to utter the words) civil disobedience à la Gandhi. Our way must be: Never knowingly support lies! Having understood where the lies begin (and many see this line differently)—step back from that gangrenous edge! Let us not glue back the flaking scales of the Ideology, not gather back its crumbling bones, nor patch together its decomposing garb, and we will be amazed how swiftly and helplessly the lies will fall away, and that which is destined to be naked will be exposed as such to the world.

Senator Lindsey Graham (with “Da Nang Dick" Blumenthal) - 2022

“We were struck by the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people in the face of such unprovoked inhumanity. Kyiv is a thriving city whose people are returning. In the fall, their children will go back to school as fighting continues in the east and south. America must continue to stand with them by providing the advanced air defense, artillery, ammunition, anti-mine, and medical equipment they need. This material is a good investment, not only in Ukraine’s sovereignty and freedom, but in the national security of all freedom-loving nations across the globe.” …We join with our European allies, and other democracies across the globe, and encourage further sanctions and economic embargoes to cut off Russia’s ability to wage this war.” “After our meeting with the Minister of Interior and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, we are more committed than ever to supporting the International Criminal Court and the Ukrainian justice system to prosecute the high numbers of war crimes. The rule of law must prevail here.”

Senator Lindsey Graham - 2024

“They’re sitting on 10 to $12 trillion of critical minerals in- in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe. I don’t want to give that money and those assets to Putin to share with China. If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of, that 10 to $12 trillion of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West, not given to Putin and China. This is a very big deal how Ukraine ends. Let’s help them win a war we can’t afford to lose. Let’s find a solution to this war. But they’re sitting on a gold mine. To give Putin 10 or $12 trillion for critical minerals that he will share with China is ridiculous.”

The quotes above speak for themselves. The war in Ukraine, like everything else in globalist elite politics, is about money in the form of “critical mineral assets.” The Russians are are corrupt opportunistic empire re-builders, but Lindsey’s 2022 proclamations made together with his stolen valor partner for the trip to Ukraine, were nothing but talk.

Oh, yes, the Senator surely sympathized with the Ukrainian, as we all do, but somehow he failed to mention those mineral assets two years ago, And, of course, he wisely ignored the fact Ukraine is one of the most corrupt places on Earth, run by Russian-type oligarchs. Those oligarchs have stolen us blind while throwing money at Joe Biden’s criminal son who says he always had to give half his money to Pop. Not only that, but Lindsey represents a state where many of the military contractors benefiting from the Ukraine war are located.

So, the omissions, lies if you will, were already piling up quite a bit higher than the truth before Lindsey’s recent appearance on Face the Nation, when he admitted it was all about those mineral assets and the investment potential from doing war in Ukraine. So, what are those assets? Well, they include many minerals, including titanium, for instance, but I couldn’t help but notice this in the Ukrainian Geological Survey:

Hmm…

So, it’s at least partly all about grifting off the climate scam. One scam piled on top of another it seems. Lindsey says it’s just a matter of keeping the stuff out of the hands of the CCP and Vlad the bloodsucking Russian, but his talk about being a business partner and raking in $10-12 trillion is just a little too revealing, don’t you think?

This is exactly why no one trusts our Western institutions anymore. They are all engaged in massive lying and hardly care whether anyone notices anymore. Lies have become the first language of discourse between these institutions and the public they disingenuously claim to represent. We participate in them at the risk of losing our civil society. Let us reject these lies and never knowingly support them!

