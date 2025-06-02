Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Roger Caiazza
3h

The rationale for denying the original pipeline permits was that they would cause water quality issues at stream crossings and in New York harbor. That problem was overlooked when the Champlain Hudson Power Express underground transmission line was permitted and when the power lines from offshore wind was routed into NYC. About time for some reality

Evan
1h

Pipelines are expensive - and giant boondoggle windmills aren't? At least the pipelines have a positive outcome for the people Hochul is supposed to be serving. Can't say that for the windmills. And as long as anyone with any sense at all sits in Washington the whales will have some reprieve from the devastating activities of the surveyors.

