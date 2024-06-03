Guest Post from David Wojick at CFact.

Who would have guessed that we would be the saviors of the desperately endangered North Atlantic Right Whales? If it can be saved from extinction, which remains to be seen. But when the green left goes uselessly industrial in the name of better weather it starts to make sense. This seeming paradox is briefly explained below.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium (NARWC) has long been the leading advocate for their namesake whales. They do lots of research and have promoted both reduced ship speeds and so-called “ropeless” fishing as ways to save the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Sadly when it come to offshore wind they look to have abandoned the whales in favor of green nirvana.

The tip-off came with the email announcement of their annual meeting in October. It included a number of so-called news links, two being about offshore wind and neither good news for the whales.

The most important was a direct attack on us for daring to try to protect the right whales. This hit-piece is from Science Friday a radio show I used to like. It labels us as “anti-wind” which is true enough but they are clearly pro-wind hence anti-whale. They say the whales are a pawn in the game so to push the chess metaphor it is a pawn we are trying to protect.

This story gives the flavor of the attack. It is the usual Bidenesque stuff claiming there is no evidence or even reason to believe offshore wind development harms right whales. No mention of the thousands of federally authorized harassment takings and their potentially deadly consequences or the strong statistical evidence, etc.

There is one interesting bit however, namely a link to a map of some of the right whale protection groups and people, put together by students at Brown University. In addition to many friends, there are folks on there that I was not aware of and hope to contact. But it is incomplete, as I am not on it.

The extreme rhetoric that comes with the map is itself revealing. They really do not like us and here is an example: “As public relations and obstruction specialists actively engage local groups to block offshore wind projects, the climate and environmental justice consequences are dire. Offshore wind projects may struggle to get off the ground, locking us into catastrophic climate consequences experienced disproportionately by Black, Indigenous, Latino, and low-income communities.”

Anyone who believes this nonsense is likely willing to sacrifice a whale species or two. This is the fanaticism we are fighting.

The second so-called news link from the Right Whale Consortium is also revealing. It is an article from NRDC about the newly announced offshore wind lease areas in the Gulf of Maine.

They say the entire Gulf is designated as critical habitat for the right whales under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) but we should be happy because the lease areas avoid the most sensitive parts. NRDC is another pro-wind green group that used to be environmentalist.

We are talking about a huge projected 15,000 MW of development so I am not comforted by this news. How does ESA allow this massive development within the critical habitat of a desperately endangered critter like the North American Right Whale? I doubt it does.

Ironically the Consortium website says these are necessary actions:

“Eliminate human-caused mortality to right whales in critical habitats and migration corridors Assess patterns of known critical habitat use by right whales and humans and eliminate conflict”

Apparently they do not regard building and operating a thousand gigantic 15 MW wind turbines within designated critical habitat as a conflict.

The Consortium itself looks like a secret society. There is no readily available information about the organization (except for "business meeting” notes), no staff listing, no way to join. There is a list of “Partners” including Biden Federal agencies but no explanation of what that means or how to become one. The only contact information is to an unnamed person at the New England Aquarium. I doubt they would have me or CFACT as members.

So, there it is. The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium has abandoned the North Atlantic Right Whale to offshore wind. Only we who value freedom are left to defend the whale. We are its best hope for survival.

Share

#RightWhales #Whales #RightWhaleConsortium #OffshoreWind #Climate