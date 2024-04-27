It’s way past time the International Energy Agency (IEA) be relegated to the dustbin of history. Amidst utter failure of the attempt to push EVs on everyone, the agency is trying to pretend everything is going just swimmingly. It’s so completely obvious what the agency is doing; trying to prop up the Big Green Grift and, yet, it marches forward to the tune of ‘Onward Green Soldiers’ hoping no one will see with their eyes what ius before them. And, that is car lots full of EVs that no one wants.

Just read this from CNN to see what I mean. I have bolded the contradictions to the IEA company line:

Global electric vehicle sales are set to rise by more than a fifth to reach 17 million this year, powered by drivers in China, according to the International Energy Agency. In a report Tuesday, the IEA projected that “surging demand” for EVs over the next decade was set “to remake the global auto industry and significantly reduce oil consumption for road transport.” It expects half of all cars sold globally to be electric by 2035, up from more than one in five this year, provided charging infrastructure keeps pace. The IEA includes battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles in its definition of EVs. The agency’s bullish long-term outlook for EVs — based on current government policies — comes just days after the world’s biggest battery EV maker Tesla slashed its prices in major markets to counter declining sales and growing competition from Chinese upstarts and established carmakers. Recent negative headlines about slowing EV penetration are out of step with positive global trends, according to IEA executive director Fatih Birol. The data “does not at all show a reverse of the growth of electric cars. It shows an extremely robust increase of global electric car sales,” he told reporters Tuesday. The growth is not driven just by Chinese buyers. The number of new battery electric cars sold in the European Union rose almost 4% in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2023, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. In a statement, Birol said: “Rather than tapering off, the global EV revolution appears to be gearing up for a new phase of growth.” Despite the upbeat trends, EV makers are grappling with slim profit margins, squeezed by price wars as competition heats. In the past few days, Tesla and Chinese EV maker Li Auto have cut prices on major models in China, the world’s biggest EV market, with Tesla also cutting prices in Germany and the United States. Earlier this month, Tesla posted its first annual drop in sales in nearly four years. The company’s stock has plunged more than 40% so far this year. China’s BYD has also stumbled after it briefly surpassed Tesla as global market leader, with its sales falling to about 300,000 in the first quarter from more than 525,000 in the final three months of 2023.

Get that? Everything EV is going bust everywhere but China and, even there, where choices are restricted by a communist government, it has “stumbled.” But, of course, China hopes to push its EVs into the U.S. via tariff avoidance and destroy our own EV market, a point the IEA will never make because, like most globalist entities, it has sold its sold its soul to the evil CCP. The IEA won’t brag about this recent news either:

In March 2024, battery-electric car registrations declined by 11.3% to 134,397 units, reflecting the broader market downturn. Consequently, their market share shrank from 13.9% in March 2023 to 13% in the same month of this year.

Battery-electric vehicles, as Geoff told us a few days ago, are going nowhere fast. Hybrids do show potential because they ensure range, reliability and reasonable accomodation of consumers’ desires and, notice the IEA only gets the numbers it wants by including some of those hybrids in its numbers.

The IEA is, as we see, nothing bhut a propagandist. It has no purpose that justifies any support from taxpayers already borrowing money to the bills of their household and government. Bury the damned thing. Fire everyone, starting with Fatih Birol. Tear down the building. Salt the earth where it stood afterwards.

