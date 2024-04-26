When it comes to cars and several other related (sort of) subjects no one explains things quite as well as Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars, of whom, as readers know I'm a big fan. He's put out another three great videos that deserve to be shared.

The first is on the subject of electric vehicle sales in the UK where Geoff operates:

As Geoff adroitly explains by reading from a Telegraph article and adding his own observations, "the electric thing is over” and the world ought to just "let it die.” He's correct. The government intervened and stimulated demand that wasn't real. Now, the price must be paid, which is always the case with every government intervention of every sort.

Geoff's second video is about bicycles and the same lessons apply:

He notes we are building bikeways for bikes that aren't there and creating artificial conflicts between bikes and cars. And, he not so patiently explains for the government types who want everyone to switch from cars to bikes that no one wants to bike in the rain and there's a lot of that, especially in Britain.

The third video is on motorcycles that aren't selling either:

Enjoy and gain some wisdom on transportation, government and the foolishness of government intervention in free markets. He also explains the psychology of buyers in away no one else can and contrasts the news we get every day with the reality. Finally, he exposes “the constant war on the car and war on the motorist and war on the roads” being waged on us by psychopaths.

#GeoffBuysCars #EVs #UK #Bikes #ElectricVehicles #Motorcycles #UsedCars #Discounts #Motorbikes

