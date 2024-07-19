The questions mount from David Blackmon, Dan Bongino, Darren Beatty, Naomi Wolf, and so many others:

How did he know this was the building?

How did the Secret Service let him in and let him wander around for hours without doing something?

Why were other DHS employees substituting for Secret Service folks when Trump obliviously faces more threats than anyone?

Why can't the FBI get into his phone with an event of this magnitude? Seriously? Are we to believe Apple wouldn't unlock in a case of this importance?

How did he bring in a firearm and get on the building?

How is it possible the Secret Service screened him and let him bring a rangefinder with him?

Why was nothing done until he shot, despite him obviously having a rifle and being in direct sight of Trump?

Where were the drones?

Why was Trump allowed to take the stage with such an unresolved situation?

Why were resources diverted to a hastily arranged Jill Biden at the same time?

Why has the Secret Service not provided additional protection despite Trump campaign requests for such added resources?

And, the two biggest questions of all:

How can we possibly believe this is merely a case of gargantuan incompetence? It is a wretched situation and no one can possibly trust the FBI, the agency that perpetrated the Russian Hoax in cooperation with Hillary Clinton and Democrat Party operatives, to investigate. So, what do we do? Why is the Secret Service Director who let all this happening on her watch still working for us? Virtue demands she resign or be fired. Yet, she is saying she won’t resign and her boss (whom should also resign) expresses 100% confidence in her. Where is the accountability? Where is the virtue? Saying you take responsibility is meaningless without action.

Both of these questions point us to an uncomfortable and downright painful truth. We have descended into a lawless state that worships power over principle, one almost wholly absent of morality. Our Justice Department has been working with the Democrat party to weaponize the judicial system against opponents. Biden says it’s time to put Trump in the bullseye and days later someone does it. Our FBI hid Hunter's laptop, while some 51 of our former intelligence folks lied about it for political purposes. Philadelphia “counted” hundreds of thousands of votes for Biden with no Republicans allowed to watch in 2020.

The whole thing is way beyond the double standards about which we always naively complain. They have no damned standards, except to use every level of official power at their disposal to perpetuate their rule by destroying the opposition. Tocqueville would cry today to see what’s happened to the virtuous America he wrote about in the 19th century. It’s all but gone.

That’s why it's so important to keep calling for resignations and, if need be, firings. We also need a thorough investigation conducted by someone other than the FBI; and one that involves a lot more than politicians making speeches. Moreover, it must happen quickly and before the election so we don't get the stonewalling and excuses typically used to delay answers. We must have those answers if we are to restore virtue. A republic without it has no future whatsoever. It will rapidly devolve into barbarism and that rot has already begun

Share

#Trump #Assassination #Butler #SecretService #Investigation #Tocqueville #Virtue