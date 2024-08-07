Another day, another EV battery fire demonstrates these things are incredibly dangerous. Car fires are nothing new, of course, but what we’re seeing with EV fires are incredibly intense fires seemingly happening for no reason and almost impossible to put out. The same thing is happening with e-bikes, of course, as John Cadogan explained here. The following reporting on the most recent major incident from South Korea provides some additional perspective:

In the evening of July 29 at 7:16 PM, a man in his 40s, parked his Mercedes-Benz electric car in the underground parking lot of the B apartment complex in Cheongna-dong, Seo-gu, Incheon. Just 59 hours later, on the morning of August 1 at around 6:15 AM, the vehicle began emitting smoke and subsequently exploded into flames. The fire resulted in over 140 vehicles being burned and 23 people being hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.



The aftermath of the incident was starkly visible on the morning of August 2, with a vehicle completely burned out in the underground parking lot of the apartment complex. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the battery industry, the battery cell of the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan that caught fire was a product of China's Farasis. This battery is of the Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (NCM) type, though the exact model name has not been disclosed. Source: Incheon Fire Department) Founded in 2009, Farasis achieved sales of $2.32 billion last year, ranking 10th globally in terms of sales and shipment volume. In 2018, Farasis signed a 10-year battery supply contract with Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, and in 2020, Mercedes-Benz acquired about a 3% stake in Farasis to jointly develop batteries. However, Farasis' battery products have previously been subject to recalls in China due to fire risks. In March 2021, China's state-owned Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) recalled 31,963 electric vehicles equipped with Farasis batteries, citing "the possibility of battery fires under certain conditions."



The recent fire in Incheon has reignited concerns about the safety of Chinese batteries, particularly those of the NCM type. An industry insider commented, "Chinese lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries have proven their quality to some extent in the market, but NCM batteries are still newcomers." Another insider added, "Unlike Korea, which spends astronomical amounts to improve battery yield, there are many doubts within the industry about China's (NCM battery) technology and safety." The incident has also caught the attention of global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) that receive battery supplies, with one insider noting, "Global OEMs will inevitably pay attention to this fire incident."



The fire has not only caused significant material damage but has also raised questions about the quality and safety of Chinese-manufactured batteries. While China has rapidly dominated the market with low-priced batteries, there are still doubts about their technology and quality, which require large-scale investment and long-term research and development (R&D). The incident underscores the chronic safety issues that some analysts suggest are inherent in Chinese batteries.



As the investigation continues, the focus will likely be on the regulatory environment for electric vehicles and batteries, including safety standards and recall procedures. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in South Korea will play a crucial role in determining the next steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Well, the only way is “prevent such incidents in the future” is obviously to stop using batteries made in a communist country. China not only hates us but most of its industry is ultimately under the control of the CCP, which doesn’t give a damn about safety.

But, the problem is much bigger than that. Battery-related EV fires have happened everywhere, sunk ships, destroyed parking garages and killed people. Yet, EVs continue to be propagandized and mandated by Western governments that ought to know better.

That’s because everyone is in on the EV grift, of course, and Westeners are particularly vulnerable to political correctness. Solar and wind ripoffs must continue and electrification must continue as well to provide the excuse for the grift. Until that problem is addressed, we’ll only see more EV battery fires and no amount of safety regulations will change anything. It will only end with a disaster so huge the problem can no longer be buried for the sake of ‘saving the planet.’

#China #CCP #Batteries #SouthKorea #Incheon #BatteryFires #EVs

Share