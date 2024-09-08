Inside Climate News is one of the phoniest entities ever created. It claims to be a non-partisan journalistic endeavor and, of course, neither is even remotely true. It is a propaganda machine created by the Rockefeller family you can read about here from some research I did years ago. It is, today, financed by a laundry list of extremely wealthy NGO special interests that include the following:

This is what one might call a collection of spoiled trust-funders and their play toys, all living off inherited wealth and pretending to be virtuous as a way to assuage their guilt at having done so undeservedly well in their own minds without actually giving up anything. Worse, they’re also doing at our expense to a large extent because they are able to operate as tax-exempt clubs, one the biggest scandals of our time that no one is addressing.

Notwithstanding this, such corruption always includes the seeds of its own destruction. It produces the excess of self-confidence that leads its practitioners to take things too far, a little at first and then further and further toward complete collapse. I suggest we’re seeing this first-hand with one of the latest stories from Inside Climate News. It’s titled “Group Therapy Sessions Proliferate for People Afflicted With ‘Eco-Distress’” and has to be read to be believed. Here are some sample excerpts:

The Good Grief Network grew out of research at the University of Utah and now provides group climate therapy across the United States and around the world. LaUra Schmidt first came up with the idea of climate-focused peer support circles when she was in graduate school a decade ago at the University of Utah. She thought of support circles as a way to help front-line climate workers who were feeling isolated and often paralyzed by the magnitude of global warming. Her research in environmental humanities focused on building resilience among those most involved in countering the climate crisis. She found that the more people knew about climate science, the more often they felt alone and wracked by grief, anxiety and despair. Over the next three years, Schmidt’s work would morph into the Good Grief Network, which has become an international nonprofit organization that runs peer support groups for people suffering from grief and “eco-distress.” Schmidt and her partner, Aimee Lewis Reau, have developed a 10-step program for “resilience and empowerment in a chaotic climate” that begins with, “1. Accept the severity of the predicament,” and includes “2. Be with uncertainty,” “8. Grieve the harm I have caused” and “10. Reinvest in meaningful efforts.” …Before working with the Good Grief Network, one scientist at the Environmental Protection Agency said she didn’t know “how to have a relationship with this crisis.” The scientist, who asked that her name not be revealed, has worked for the EPA for over 20 years and knows every excruciating detail of what humans are doing to the planet. She thought she had a handle on the emotional toll her knowledge was taking but a few years ago came to realize that she had never dealt with the psychological consequences of climate change. Her experience seems to confirm Schmidt’s initial thesis that the more people knew about the climate crisis, the more isolated they often felt. The scientist, an empathetic woman in her 60s, remembers being invited to speak five years ago at an event to communally grieve the Earth in her native San Francisco. Always politically active, she figured this would be a similar experience to any number of climate protests she had taken part in. …But once there, the scientist said she “had this really crazy experience where I just could not stop crying. And I never had that experience before or since, but I literally just had this feeling where—have you tried to talk, but you’re crying? And it was like that for hours. That was the first time I realized, ‘Wow, this is really hitting me.’”..But at the EPA, she said, plenty of people were “just going through life,” and not connecting their work and personal lives to climate change. Whereas, she said she was “seeing what’s coming. I would just dig into all the research and the impacts, especially impacts.” The hardest part was the isolation. The more she learned about climate psychology, the more she realized that “we’ve never had to face a problem of this magnitude. We are just not equipped to do it.” …It is too much to face alone. “We have to figure out how to come together as human beings in this time,” the EPA scientist said, “and live.”

And, this is the climate cult; paranoid, attention-seeking and tribal. Worse, they are part of our EPA.

