Climate change is now a full-blown tribal religion these days. Few ordinary people are members of the Church of Climate. There are, in fact, signs the fad is beginning to pass in the face of real-world impacts from nations adopting the cause as a favored creed. We see these impacts in stories promoting the creed in forms of worship that put Gaia ahead of Man. They’re getting ever closer to the Carthaginian practice of throwing babies into furnaces to appease the gods.

I’m only exaggerating a slight bit. The Church of Climate already wants to ban certain inhalers used by asthmatic children on the theory the inhalers (and presumably the babies) could be bad for Gaia’s climate. It’s not a completely new story. We heard about a few months ago, but Leslie Eastman at Legal Insurrection has an excellent post up on the subject. She links to several sources and pulls it all together to demonstrate how little the Church cares about human health compared to planet health these days.

Eastman links, in particular, to two reports out of Ivy League universities on the East and West Coast, institutions from which innumerable bad ideas arise these days. One is Harvard and the other is Stanford. An ABC story tells us this about Stanford’s research (emphasis added):

They're a lifeline to millions of asthma patients. But now, a new study from Stanford Health Care suggests that some asthma inhalers are also taking a toll on the environment. Dr. Jyothi Tirumalasetty, M.D., says research is zeroing in on propellants known as HFCs or hydrofluorocarbons. They push the medicine out of the inhaler in measured doses but can also escape into the atmosphere at alarming levels. "These HFCs are hydrofluorocarbons and propellants, which now we know trap heat in the atmosphere thousands of times more powerfully than carbon dioxide and increase, you know, worse, global warming," Tirumalasetty said. She says some inhalers can emit as much greenhouse gas as the average gasoline-powered car driven for 60 miles.

While the story goes on to say Stanford is looking at developing alternative, less impactful inhalers, the message here is that nothing is more important than Gaia, not even your health. And, when scientists are so enthralled by the Church of Climate that suppositions about climate change being the fault of humans take priority over keeping humans healthy, we know a line has been crossed. It is now a matter of faith for them that climate is threatened by Man and Man must be stopped even if it it kills him.

The second link is to this Harvard claptrap from which I extract a few excerpts for your entertainment (emphasis added):

“Learning about climate change in medical school shouldn’t be an afterthought; it’s fundamental to the practice of being a good doctor. If we make it standard to understand how diseases are changing because of climate change, we’ll be better prepared to diagnose our patients and provide appropriate treatment plans,” says Gaurab Basu, a primary care physician at Cambridge Health Alliance, a safety net healthcare system affiliated with Harvard Medical School… As the Director of Education and Policy at the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment (C-CHANGE) and Assistant Professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Basu has led the creation of a new interdisciplinary climate change and planetary health concentration that will launch this fall and be available to every student at the school... Basu recently sat down with the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability at Harvard University to discuss why climate lessons must be embedded in all health educations… “Health professionals and doctors are at the forefront of this conversation because we see the human face of climate change. People tell us about their lives and tell us about the way these broader structural factors are impacting their health. I’d argue that health professionals have an opportunity and duty to tell these stories – anonymized, of course – to marry storytelling with rigorous data and to synthesize a broader narrative of the health threats that communities are facing.” “Articulating the health impacts of climate change, the ways climate change is impacting day-to-day lives, can catalyze more effective solutions. As health workers, we must ensure that we’re present in the public forum, that we’re entering public decision-making spaces and influencing the structural policy changes we need… I partnered with a passionate group of medical students and we went through every single course that our med students take and embedded climate lessons within each course, creating a longitudinal, integrated, required curriculum over four years… Climate change affects nearly every issue we’re learning about in medical school, and so we wanted to put a climate lens on the curriculum… We wanted to make sure they understood the health impacts of fossil-fuel infrastructure, transportation, and energy systems that are emitting pollutants. This is so that when they’re taking histories of their patients, they understand what the sources of recurrent asthma exacerbations are, how to counsel patients about heat, and so on, to integrate climate in that way. And I’ll emphasize that health equity is a core focus of our curriculum… We had four major goals. One was to teach the connections of climate and health. Number two was to help them develop community organizing skill sets that could be applied to their projects. Number three was to help them create a sense of purpose and to mitigate a sense of burnout. We measured that in the paper in Academic Medicine, about self-efficacy. And then number four was how we could help them develop local capacity; to train them as leaders so they can build teams in their local settings.”

You’ll notice how the conversation shifts quickly from the supposed impacts of climate change on human health to organizing humans to fight climate change, from protecting the health of Man to the protection of Gaia. The point of this new Harvard initiative is to indoctrinate and proselytize on behalf of the Church of Climate, and it has little to do with mitigating impacts, if any, of any climate change. It is also focused on suggesting more warmth is somehow a threat to human health when we know it is cold that kills most.

The Goddess of Gaia worshipped at the Church of Climate?

What we see, yet again, is a political effort to elevate planetary health over human health, a prioritization of Gaia over Man; putting appeasement of the gods and goddesses of the Church of Climate before our own health. It’s but a short step from here to throwing children into furnaces, metaphorically speaking, of course.

#Stanford #Harvard #ClimateChange #Inhalers #HumanHealth #Gaia #ChurchOfClimate

Share