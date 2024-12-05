When I first began writing about energy back in 2011, it became almost instantly apparent, from my research, that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) funded by elites were having in exercising undue influence on government. I have, since then, been writing almost continuously about the threat these entities are to our civil society and suggesting the time was way overdue for restricting NGO activity and making most of them pay taxes if they didn’t mend their ways. So far, to be honest, no one has listened and the problem has only gotten worse. Much worse, in fact.

The latest example of this comes via a story from a Washington Examiner writer that appears on MSN. It is disgusting in the extreme as the following excerpts indicate (emphasis added):

Between April 2020 and August 2024, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund donated $7.4 million to organizations that are either part of the Chinese government, led by members of the CCP, or engaged in partnerships with China, according to a Washington Examiner analysis of grant records. The bulk of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund’s philanthropic activity in China went toward assisting Beijing in meeting its goals for green energy production and transition… The Foreign Environmental Cooperation Center, part of China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, received $400,000 from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund between 2021 and 2022 “for capacity building for green development of Chinese overseas investment.” A report released in October by the Government Accountability Office, the watchdog agency of the United States government, found that China uses its global infrastructure investment strategy, known as the “Belt and Road Initiative,” to strengthen its “global standing and influence.” The Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology Foundation, a private foundation that has partnered with the Chinese government on environment-related initiatives and has been granted awards from the CCP for its activities, has received more than $2.4 million from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund since April 2020. Similar to China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the SEE Foundation seeks to carry out a “green ‘Belt and Road’ initiative” by mobilizing Chinese entrepreneurs… The Beijing Institute of Finance and Sustainability, which is led by the former chief economist of the People’s Bank of China, took in about $1.2 million from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund as well. The China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, an organization founded with the approval of the Chinese government and whose chairman sits on the country’s State Council, meanwhile, received $1.8 million from the American charity. The China Energy Research Society, which is under the administration of an arm of the Chinese government, received $200,000 from the foundation for green research, while Tsinghua University, a state-run college that conducts defense research for the Chinese military, got $180,000.

The Rockefeller family is the ultimate in globalist enterprises and Communist China, a clear enemy of the United States, has long been a favorite place for the family to invest. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund is little more than a vehicle to help the family get on the inside with the CCP for purposes of investing family capital in a country where there is little distinction between business and government, and corporatism is the only model in existence.

It appears the family steers some of its profits into the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and other NGOs under its control for its own selfish purposes. but does so under the guise of charity, receiving tax exemption from all of us for these ‘donations.‘ The disgusting part is that this Fund is classified as a private foundation that is not legally allowed to do any lobbying whatsoever. Yet, it is doing precisely that in a foreign country that is out destroy us economically if not in other ways.

So, why is this tolerated? Because it’s what our globalist elites do, and they protect each other. Call it honor among thieves or refusal to betray their social class. We need to rein in this abuse of tax-exemption rules and make outfits such as the Rockefeller Brothers Fund pay taxes on those foundation activities that only advance their own special private interests.

Massive reform of IRS rules pertaining to supposed charities that are merely political instruments is drastically needed as the above story shows. That also applies to similar expenditures by NGOs in this country. The bulk of the fractivist movement for example, has been financed by major investors in renewables corporatism.

NGOs are not our friends and it's time to make them pay for their political activity, just like the rest of us.

#Rockefeller #RBF #China #NGOs #TaxExemption #PrivateFoundations #Elites

Share