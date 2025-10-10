The following are two parts of a video I made of my views on what I consider to be a clear and present danger to our republic. It is the power of an oligarchy consisting of private foundations and other tax-exempt non-governmental organizations.

These NGOs are operating as another branch of government that is independent of our Constitution yet exercising undue influence over government policy. We are, in fact, effectively subsidizing billionaires to run everything in their interests.

Here’s how it works:

And, here’s what we can do about it by focusing on the three “L"s: Law Enforcement, Legislation, and Litigation:

None of the above is to suggest that any entity mentioned is doing anything illegal. It’s the system, the tax-exemption rules, the lack of enforcement, and all the rest that are corrupt. It’s a system set up for the benefit of our oligarchs, our plutocracy, if you will.

For an example of what I mean by the system, check out this post I wrote eight years ago regarding the 501(c)3 “Food and Water Watch” NGO and its sister 501(c)4 “Food and Water Action” NGO. The former is funded in part by the private Park Foundation, whose donors enjoy tax-exemption for their donations but cannot legally lobby. Once the money is turned over to the 501(c)3, some lobbying is permitted, and when it, in turn, funds the 501(c)4, the ability to lobby is effectively unlimited, even though the Park family would not be entitled to any tax-exemption if it spent the money directly. This is perfectly legal and perfectly wrong, and it’s why we must end tax-exemption for donations to and operations of private foundations.

