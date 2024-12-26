A reader sent me this funny 17-year-old video yesterday. I recall seeing it some time ago but it was great to watch it again. It was put out by a group called Minnesotans for Global Warming, which apparently still exists but put out most of its material well over a decade ago. This video and the others available give off a distinct home-made character, which contributes to the fun. See what you think!

The obvious but serious point being made amidst the slapstick humor, of course, is that warmth is a positive. It’s no good being cold if you live in Minnesota or anywhere else, yet we’re being told global warming is a threat, today’s temperature is the perfect one and only we can save the planet. What arrogance! What stupidity! What foolishness! Better that we work on setting the flamingos free in the land of 10,000 lakes.

And, if you liked this video, here’s another for the 12 days of Christmas in which we are now engaged:

Or, if you just want science, there’s this:

Let us know!

Hat Tip: A.L.

