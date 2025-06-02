Energy Security and Freedom

The other option is to not supply the AI data centers from the grid. Thereby reducing the public financing. The data center operators can build or utilize existing but retired plants and pay for the plant operation. Interesting, none of these data centers are selecting wind and solar for their plants. No wonder why as the commercial viability of the data center operation is competitive and poor decisions don’t make money. This is aside from the discussion as to whether or not we need the AI data centers. Just the growth in residential electricity consumption is going to be a strain on the finances and the distribution system, so any stress we can remove from the grid is good.

Bravo Dick. let's hope (and pray) that the innovators and capital markets are released to do their best work!

