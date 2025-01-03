There may be no one who has contributed more to the ongoing slow collapse of Western Civilization than Klaus Schwab, the Teutonic wannabe dictator of the World Economic Forum, who wants the common man to “own nothing and be happy.” He was thrilled with the COVID-enabled opportunity for a “great reset” a few years, and even wrote a book about it. He simultaneously loves both Communist China for its leadership and drawing in fat cat corporatists by jet to Davos for his posh events.

A hedge-funder and recently elected US Senator, who, along with his wife, has been active in the WEF, told me “it’s just a place where CEOs get together” but it’s much more than that. Here, in fact, is Klaus a few years ago bragging about how his outfit had trained Justin Trudeau and a major part of the latter’s cabinet. He also brags about doing the same in Argentina before Javier Milei stepped in to rescue that country from the WEF whiz kids. The video is less than a minute but essential to understanding the next one.

The Canadian whiz kids, of course, are out of the same mold and Klaus just loved them. But, Pierre Poilievre, who wants to replace Trudeau as Canadian Prime Minister, just calls them “wackos” in this 11-minute video:

It would be easy to write off Poilievre’s video as another instance of mean-spirited politics, which it is, and some of our readers don’t like that. Nevertheless, if you watch the entire thing, you come to understand how very rotten, spoiled, and dangerous the left truly is. These are Klaus Schwab’s people, and we get a glimpse into their wacko views on climate, energy, speech, and so much more. They wormed their way into government by appearing to be caring and reasonable people, until they could hide their extremist views no longer and exposed themselves for who they are.

So, my verdict on this is ‘harsh but fair.’ It is exactly what Milei did in Argentina and what must be done everywhere that Klaus has inserted his cadre of young radical leaders into government. They seek only to destroy it and create a vacuum to be filled by people such as Klaus, who hope to lead a great reset consigning the rest of us to the role of indentured servants.

