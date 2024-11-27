Breitbart News has uncovered an emerging Biden Administration scandal regarding a failed Nevada solar project that has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. The scandal relates to a highly unusual intervention by Merrick Garland’s Department of Injustice into a private lawsuit by one of those firms burned by the project. It’s a somewhat complicated story but well worth reading in full.

Here are a few tempting excerpts:

Crescent Dunes was building was a 1,600-acre plant in the Nevada desert designed to use mirrors to capture sunlight to heat molten salt in a giant tower to create energy. “The plant was supposed to generate clean energy using more than 10,000 mirrors to heat molten salt in a 640-foot-high tower,” the Las Vegas Review Journal wrote in a 2020 editorial about the project’s failures. “The superheated salt would then boil water, creating steam to produce power. Making this endeavor even more exciting was that salt was supposed to be able to store heat and produce electricity after sunset.” Then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, had talked for years about making the Silver State “the Saudi Arabia of geothermal and solar energy.” This fit the bill. Reid, who has since retired and passed away, now has the Las Vegas airport named after him. While he is gone, the U.S. taxpayer is still allegedly out with what sources familiar with the details of the lawsuit say is more than $200 million, and could be as high as $700 million or even more depending on factors such as depreciation and loan guarantees. The plant went into bankruptcy in 2020 after years of failing to return any profit, but as of 2021, it was reportedly operating again somewhat under a different ownership structure per a local news report from 8NewsNow in Nevada. That story detailed some of the problems with the technology as well.

“In addition to its struggles to turn a profit, the plant also was criticized because birds were dying in the intense heat produced by the panels. Some reports indicated that birds had burst into flames in mid-flight,” the 8NewsNow report from 2021 from a Las Vegas television station reads. “Another problem surrounded a report that workers were hospitalized after they were exposed to nitrogen dioxide — a gas emitted from the hot salt tank.” These and other major problems with the technology and operations at the Crescent Dunes plant that significantly delayed its launch — and even took the plant offline for a year — call into question the legitimacy of cash grants, guaranteed loans, and depreciation benefits and whether American taxpayers were essentially bilked out of the cash and are now owed money. That is what the qui tam lawsuit aimed to rectify, and that is where CMB Export, LLC comes in. CMB’s interest is, as an EB-5 visa firm, they say they are out tens of millions of dollars because of the failed project. So, they began investigating what happened and uncovered these major concerns with regard to how the Obama administration awarded these grants and other taxpayer-funded benefits, which are the basis for the qui tam lawsuit. The Biden Justice Department slow-walked it for years but finally approved the case to move forward procedurally. Everything was going smoothly until just before the election, a couple days out from Trump’s triumph over Harris, when CMB began hearing that the Biden Justice Department may reverse its support for the lawsuit. Notice of that reversal is what formally came in those Election Night emails from the DOJ official, followed by a filing the next day in court seeking the dismissal of the qui tam case. The timing begs questions regarding why the Biden Justice Department would — from all appearances — seek to cover this up before Donald Trump would win the Presidential Election and Republicans would control both houses in Congress. There is growing interest in Congress about getting answers from the DOJ. Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) wrote on Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand answers about the election night reversal. “I am writing to express my concern regarding the Department of Justice’s recent decision to intervene and dismiss the qui tam case filed by CMB Export, LLC, under the False Claims Act against Tonopah Solar Energy, LLC, Cobra Energy Investment, and other associated parties,” Miller wrote to Garland in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Breitbart News. “This case, centered on allegations of significant fraud and misrepresentation regarding the Crescent Dunes Project, raises serious questions about the use of taxpayer funds and the federal government’s commitment to holding parties accountable for alleged misconduct. The timing of the Department’s decision to dismiss this case is particularly troubling. After three and a half years of investigation, during which the case was under seal, the Department chose to allow CMB Export to proceed with prosecution as of August 2023. However, on November 6, 2024—just one day after the presidential election—the Department reversed course, intervening to dismiss the case with no clear justification provided beyond vague references to ‘public interest’ and the ‘expenditure of government resources.’”

There’s something rotten here, of course. There is little about the Biden Administration that isn’t rotten, of course, but this story gets at the heart of the corporatism inherent in green energy scams that have grown around climate change as an excuse. Check it out!

