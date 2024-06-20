David Wright, writing at the UK TCW Defending Freedom, suggests many of the goats we blame for turning climate change from science to politics are simply misinformed true believers who fail to see the truth and are wasting trillions that could be used to lift people of poverty. Here is how he puts it (in part):

It has been calculated that the West spends half a trillion dollars a year on the futile attempt to ameliorate the non-existent effects of the global warming catastrophe hoax. I suspect that it is considerably more than that. Meanwhile all the world’s poor live shorter lives, struggle to put even basic food on the table, cook on open fires of wood and dung inside their homes where they inhale the smoke, walk miles to fill buckets with water to wash and drink and after sunset live in the dark with no electric lights. All this without even considering the availability of medical care which we take for granted and so often abuse. In Africa alone almost half a billion people live in abject poverty. Add to these the slum-dwellers of India, Bangladesh and many South American countries and a picture emerges of intolerable living conditions in the 21st century for a large percentage of mankind. Many of us, nay, most of the rest of us, are unaware how awful this is and blissfully enjoy the comfortable, plentiful lives we lead.

Source: billycm

The Net Zero zealots are certainly fully aware of this but they don’t care that Net Zero will prolong this situation, probably forever. At least one group of green nutters has actually admitted this… Many people believe that all this is part of a conspiracy by the World Economic Forum, the Club of Rome, George Soros, Bill Gates and other influential people and organisations to take control of the world and run it by a permanent and unelected elite (rather like the European Commission) in the best interest of the population – the Great Reset when ‘you will own nothing and be happy’, to quote the sinister WEF founder Klaus Schwab. A lot of the comments on one of my previous TCW articles, in July 2022, which can be seen here, put this quite reasonable point of view. I don’t believe so. Although undoubtedly many people push the narrative because their lucrative jobs and businesses depend on the vast sums of money being hosed at anyone who mentions the words climate change, it is clear that a lot of intelligent, well-educated people in governments, big business, including even the oil industry (!) honestly believe this nonsense. Why? It can only be because they have swallowed hook, line and sinker, without any effort to look at historical climate data – (“The science is settled”), the pronouncements of the IPCC and its camp followers, duly parroted by the wholly on-board mainstream media (with a few honorable exceptions) and noisy minorities.

I’m always skeptical of conspiracy arguments because conspiracies aren’t necessary when everyone involved already thinks alike. So, I don’t suggest the WEF, the UN and the EU are all involved in some mega-conspiracy. They are simply from the same tribe of elites, and they not only instinctively act the same way, but also all know exactly how they’re supposed to think and act.

I’m also inclined to think most of us rationalize most of the time. We adopt the reasoning that benefits us and do so without even knowing it on occasion. If the truth could damage us, we are rue to admit it. Therefore, I suggest, Wright has it but half-right (or half-correct as my high school English teacher would insist). Those who buy into the climate crisis narrative, and advance it, do so only because it’s welcome news to them. The WEF types love it because it means power, the grifters love it because it means money, and the true believers love it because it means purpose and offers self-validation. Each hears the news he or she wants to hear, although truth always comes out eventually.

#ClimateCrisis #WEF #Poverty #Climate #Elites #Grifters #TrueBelievers #Rationalization #Conspiracies #NetZero

Share