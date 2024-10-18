Russell Quirk of Net Zero Watch in the UK just did a great interview of Andrew Montford, a British writer, and author of The Hockey Stick Illusion: Climategate and the Corruption of Science published in 2010. It’s well worth watching, as it explains very succinctly what climate change as a movement is really about; partly cult and partly money, with the latter largely controlling the direction of things.

What also comes through in the interview is this: neither the cultists nor the corporatists are the real probem. After all, the cultists are simply true believers who are merely acting on those beliefs. Likewise, the corporatists are merely seizing opportunities presented by the politicians.

And, the politicians are at the root of what’s wrong, especially those of a conservative bent, which ought to anger all of us who believe in conservative principles. It is the Tory members of the UK Parliament and the weak Republicans in our own Congress who keep going along stupid green energy tricks and do nothing to call the stupidity. They’ve both mostly gone along with the mass subsidization of renewables for 40 years to the detriment of our energy security. The Tories, in fact, have not only said “me too” but eagerly signed onto the madness. Why? Because of their fear of not being politically correct.

Or, perhaps they don’t want to stand in the way of constituents who expect to benefit from solar or wind leases, for example. But, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t call out the sheer irrationality of most green energy programs. That’s their obligation as representatives of all us.

I’ve worked on both solar and wind projects myself, but I don’t ask my reps to keep subsidizing the stuff. Indeed, I oppose it vocally here on these pages and confine my work to addressing particular zoning issues connected with individual projects (e.g., setbacks, lot coverage), issues that have nothing to do with the advocacy or economics of renewables. And, I tell clients upfront where I stand with full transparency.

We need more transparency from our politicuans and demand more from them than just special favors, which, sadly, is how far too many view the role of their elected representatives. We need to demand they oppose green energy corporatism in all its forms. That will cost me a tiny bit of business, of course, but I’d rather work for gas companies who are keeping the lights on without disruption and aren’t relying upon my subsidies to stay in business.

#UK #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #NetZeroWatch #Corruption #Conservatives

Share