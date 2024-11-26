The great Anthony Watts of What's Up With That has put up a wonderful article at Climate Realism demonstrating exactly how the climate crisis narrative is advanced by those who either don't know or don't care about the facts.

A November 18 article by Atlanta News First (ANF) claims that climate change is affecting Georgia’s farmers and the restaurants that depend on local produce. This is demonstrably false. Empirical data of temperature and crop yields refute the claim. The article written by Abby Kousouris, titled “Georgia farmers, restaurant owners say climate change threatens way of life,” pushes the narrative that climate change is uniformly warming the planet and adversely affecting agriculture. This claim, though often asserted by climate alarmists, is specifically debunked by regional climate and crop data. Contrary to the widespread assertion that global warming is causing uniform temperature increases, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicate that the Southeastern United States has experienced a cooling trend over recent decades. This phenomenon, often linked to the polar vortex, has led to colder winters in the region, defying the generalized warming narrative. As reported by Forbes, “Defying Climate Change, Southeast U.S. Is Getting Colder Instead of Warmer via Polar Vortex.” This cooling trend challenges the premise that warming temperatures are responsible for agricultural difficulties in Georgia. The article suggests that climate change is threatening Georgia’s peach industry. Yet, in 2024, Georgia experienced one of its most successful peach harvests to date. According to the Georgia Peach Council, growers anticipated shipping approximately 3 million boxes, or 75 million pounds, of peaches, marking a 25% increase over a typical crop. This substantial yield contradicts the claim that climate change is detrimentally impacting peach production in the state. A sharp decline in Georgia peach production in 2023 came in the aftermath of a late-season freeze, the very type of weather event that is projected to become more infrequent as the planet modestly warms. Strangely, just 6 months previous to the present article, ANF ran a video article titled Georgia farmers say 2024 peach crop is best ever. Apparently, ANF doesn’t pay attention to its own news reports when it comes to producing scary climate change stories.

What we see in the original article is politically correct journalism; reporting invaded and taken over by tribalism. Today's journalists image they are part of the progressive cause and their duty is advance its narratives. Whether they do so innocently or intentionally is irrelevant; they are narrators, not journalists. They insert opinions as facts and they only listen to the voices of their tribe. They view their mission as suppressing the counterfactual from the perspective of being an arbiter of truth but no one gave them that title, a fact they can't seem or are simply unwilling to grasp.

