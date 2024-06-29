Yes, I said “hoped would happen” because purveyors of environmental doom always secretly hope their sad sack predictions come true. It’s the only way to show just how smart they are. And, the point in the case of the Great Barrier Reef cause is to destroy civil society with a view toward creating a green socialist utopia and a pot of grifters’ gold at the end of the climate change rainbow. Things seldom work out for environmental doomsayers, though.

The Great Barrier Reef provides a case in point. Here’s how Time saw it a decade ago:

Study: Great Barrier Reef Doomed by 2030 Without Immediate Action Researchers warn that climate change will cause irreversible damage to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef by 2030 unless immediate action is taken. “This is not a hunch or alarmist rhetoric by green activists,” said University of Queensland reef researcher Ove Hoegh-Guldberg in the report, presented Thursday ahead of this month’s Earth Hour global climate change campaign. “It is the conclusion of the world’s most qualified coral reef experts.” According to Hoegh-Guldberg, scientific consensus is that a two-degree increase in average global temperature relative to pre-industrial levels would spell the end for coral reefs. “But if the current trajectory of carbon pollution levels continues unchecked,” he says, “the world is on track for at least three degrees of warming.” One of the most biodiverse places on the planet, the Great Barrier Reef is already at risk of having its status downgraded by UNESCO to “world heritage in danger.” The more than 2,000-km-long underwater expanse will be the focus of Australia’s Earth Day, April 29.

Well, it turns out it was “a hunch or alarmist rhetoric by green activists.” Why do I say that? Because of this chart produced by scientist Peter Ridd, who was academically crucified for telling the truth, only to be ultimately proven correct.

How about that? You can read more at JoNova and the following is an interview with him about another supposed threat to the Great Barrier Reef, that being starfish:

And, another more in-depth interview with him can be found here.

The bottom line? Well, “No worries, mate, she’ll be right” but, if you’re a climate cultist, “tell your story walkin’.”

