I hesitated, at first, to share this story, but it directly relates to our basic freedoms and the dysfunctional nature of Western government today. It’s about some exotic chicken eggs a Texas woman brought into the country and how our Federal government reacted, which was nothing less than atrocious but is becoming ever more common. Go to Red State for the full account and a lengthy video explaining the situation, but here are the essentials:

What started as a Texas farmer’s love for exotic chickens has led to armed federal agents storming her farm, killing her prized birds, and a possible 20-year prison sentence for bringing rare eggs into the country. Jennifer Mayo, who owns a chicken farm in South Texas, has found herself at the center of a federal smuggling case that has destroyed her business and left her fighting for her freedom… Mayo’s ordeal began in 2023 when she traveled to Vietnam to visit her brother. During her trip, she purchased Dong Tao eggs from a government-operated farm. Confident that she had followed all of the rules, she brought the eggs back to the United States. She passed multiple customs inspections without an issue… Excited about her purchase, Mayo told her friends on Facebook about the process. But the excitement would soon turn to horror. A team of heavily armed federal agents raided Mayo’s farm in July 2023. The officers also detained her tenants, placing them in handcuffs. “They kicked in all the doors. They handcuffed my tenants. They kept one of my tenants standing outside, handcuffed in his underwear, for two hours,” Mayo recounted. In total, around 40 officers were involved, including U.S. Marshals in riot gear. “Look at me. Do I really look like I’m gonna run?” she asked, incredulous. The raid’s most devastating moment came next, when the agents killed Mayo’s Dong Tao chickens without her consent… Mayo has been barred from running her farm while her case is pending. “It completely stopped my business,” she said. Federal authorities are charging her with smuggling the eggs into the country and deliberately trying to avoid declaring them in customs, a claim Mayo denies. Prosecutors are using her Facebook posts as evidence that she intended to sneak the eggs into the country.

The Feds, of course, were entitled to question anyone bringing exotic species into the country. Invasive species have caused innumerable major problems for us, from moths that denude forests to giant snakes that now occupy the Everglades. The woman may well have violated some regulation and no harm would be done by investigating and taking corrective action.

But, that’s not what happened here. Some 40 Feds (some in riot gear) kicked the doors in and put innocent people in handcuffs, before even asking questions. It was a case of obvious overreaction and dramatic bullying, done for no reason other than the fact they could get away with it because they wore badges.

We saw the same sort of overreaction with that New York State squirrel incident a few weeks ago; another case of official bullying. We see it routinely in the case of pro-life activists such as Paul Vaughn. We have seen it with the treatment of various J6 protesters, including old women who simply walked through the Capitol as Capitol Police held open the doors. We see it in the UK where even politically incorrect speech is enough to get a visit from the English version of the Stasi. We saw during COVID as Western governments told cops to arrest neighbors daring to speak to each other or committing some similar infraction.

Is it a personnel problem? It is often difficult to hire a local cop or a zoning officer who doesn’t want to be a Barney Fife, but that’s not the problem here. No, the issue in the above cases has to do with the culture of law enforcement in certain agencies. The rot is at the top where underlings are instructed to never question an order and the orders amount to political weapons. It is a part of the slow collapse of Western civilization — the tendency to punish the trivial for political reasons and ignore real crimes because the former is easier — and we must reverse it.

