Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
12m

Carbon capture and sequestration. Most CO2 capture will be done with energy from fossil fuels, not hydro, nuclear, or geothermal. That will produce more man-made carbon dioxide!! The problem of man-made CO2 being a pollutant does not exist. It is all lies of Al Gore, John Kerry, Michael Mann, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, etc. in the USA, and their counterparts in Europe,, Canada, and Australia. Our politicians at national, state/province and city levels promoting man-made global warming correction policies are totally our of their minds, worse that the Mongols or the Black Plague. Western Civilization has gone amuck.

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HenriO's avatar
HenriO
30mEdited

Carbon capture is like shoveling wealth out of our economy into a toilet and flushing. It has zero benefit and makes us all poorer.

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