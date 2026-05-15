Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
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Thank you Tom for publishing this. The reason I wrote it was because of the public's low Energy IQ, I thought the Flue Gas Cleaning story needed to be told. I thought I would just google the topic and spread some of the info around. To my great surprise, I could not find a presentation geared to educate the public on the fine work that has been done to clean up coal power. Thus, the reason I wrote this. Thanks again for your help in improving the knowledge of the public.

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