Guest Post from Cory Gardner via CFact.

In 2017, I met the CEO of a major German manufacturing company. The CEO was envious of the U.S. and its position as an energy powerhouse. Our development of oil and gas had made energy so abundant and affordable that he was exploring opportunities to open new manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

On the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I heard from European leaders about how American energy exports, namely liquified natural gas (LNG), were crucial to the region’s independence from Russian energy manipulation.

And in my home state of Colorado, energy development created jobs and opportunities in communities left behind by the tech boom and urban growth.

Despite these benefits, the Biden Administration chose to unilaterally disarm America’s energy advantage, halting exploration and production leases, blocking LNG exports, and waiving sanctions on the Nordstream 2 pipeline so coveted by Russia.

After four years of the Biden Administration’s open hostility to American energy, Chris Wright, the founder and CEO of Liberty Energy and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Energy, is poised to help usher in a new era of American energy dominance.

But in Washington, where 93% of people voted for Kamala Harris, it didn’t take long for the Democrat-aligned media to train their collective fire on the successful CEO. Instead of embracing the results of the “change” election, they’ve embarked on a campaign to undermine Chris. Their coverage of his background and track record in the energy industry reveals that the establishment is deeply concerned about him assuming a cabinet role.

And that is exactly the point.

I have known Chris for more than a decade. His understanding of our energy needs and our energy future is refreshing. The pro-energy policies he implements will power our economy and drive consumer relief. His academic background in the hard sciences – both mechanical and electrical engineering – will be critical in working with the National Laboratories and overseeing America’s nuclear arsenal, both key responsibilities of the Secretary of Energy.

His success in the energy industry stems from a deep understanding of the role that traditional fuels must continue to play in powering our economy. In fact, once confirmed, he will be the first occupant of the office with actual energy industry experience.

This is critical, because he’s been on the industry end of the regulatory maze companies must navigate to operate today, and he’s seen firsthand how an Administration hostile to below-ground sources of energy can stifle private investment in needed infrastructure and energy exploration.

Also, Chris isn’t afraid to take on the radicals who would deprive our nation of abundant, affordable energy. He has correctly pointed out that the “energy transition,” to which many on the left refer with near-religious zeal, is not a transition at all. Fossil fuels still account for roughly 80% of global energy use and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

Chris uses science to disprove the misinformation campaigns aimed at hydraulic fracturing’s effect on drinking water. And when North Face refused to make branded jackets for Liberty Energy because it was a fossil fuel company, Chris put up billboards around Colorado pointing out that the famous North Face jackets wouldn’t exist without oil and gas.

But most importantly, he has a passionate belief that access to reliable, affordable, and abundant energy is a powerful force for good that can lift people out of poverty and improve lives. He’s dedicated time and immense resources to expanding access to clean cooking fuels like propane for communities in Africa that traditionally burn wood or even animal dung indoors to cook their meals. Chris will be the advocate for the kind of power people know they need to be successful in their lives and businesses.

As Secretary, Chris should work side-by-side with Governor Doug Burgum and the National Energy Council to empower U.S. energy development and infrastructure, including expansions in oil and gas leasing. A priority should be placed on significant permitting reform and working with Congress to ensure National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other environmental laws work for the American people, not against them.

Chris and DOE should work to restore the public’s understanding of traditional energy’s role in providing prosperity and energy security and inspire younger generations with the knowledge that energy empowers people, creates opportunity, and provides a brighter future for work and education.

I urge the U.S. Senate to quickly fulfill its Constitutional duty next year and confirm the nomination of Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy. Our nation will be a more prosperous and secure place as a result.

Cory Gardner is a former U.S. Senator from Colorado.

#ChrisWright #CoryGardner #DOE #Senate #Trump #Energy #LibertyEnergy #Colorado #Biden

Share