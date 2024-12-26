The following is a consolidated version of a rather well-documented and concerning story from Climate Change Dispatch, which I recommend reading in full if, unlike our Federal government, you care about whales:

For the best part of half a century, a 41-foot humpback whale named Luna swam up and down the East Coast.

Then on Jan. 30, 2023, Luna washed up dead on Long Island, New York.

He was the tenth whale to strand on beaches in New York and New Jersey in nine weeks.Environmentalists, politicians, and ordinary citizens loudly wondered if the construction of offshore wind turbines was killing them.

Apostolos Gerasoulis, a Rutgers professor emeritus of computer science who co-created the search engine that powers Ask.com, now says the answer is yes.

‘Absolutely, 100 percent, offshore wind kills whales,’ he says…

Humpback whales migrate from the Caribbean to the Gulf of Maine and back every year, about 1,700 miles each way.

But offshore wind survey vessels have not been operating at the same level all along the route, enabling Gerasoulis to analyze data from three distinct regions of the Atlantic Ocean.

The northern region, including Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts above Rhode Island, had no offshore wind survey vessel traffic. Before 2016, an average of four humpback whales died per year, and after 2016, the average was 3.125.

‘What is significant about this result is that if ship strikes were the cause of the increase in whale deaths, this increase would have been reflected in the data,’ Gerasoulis says. ‘However, it is not.’

The southern region, including Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, had no or minimal survey traffic before 2016 and an average of two humpback whales died per year. After 2016, the average survey vessel traffic was 23,264 miles per year and the number of dead humpback whales increased to an average of 5.25 per year.

The central region, including New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, had minimal survey traffic before 2016.

After [2016], survey vessel traffic was an average of 50,300 miles per year, double the amount of the southern region. The number of humpback whale deaths also doubled, to 10.625 per year.

‘When comparing the south and central regions after offshore wind surveying started, the averages show an almost linear increase in humpback whale deaths – doubling the traffic results in doubling the whale deaths.

It is the cumulative impact of multiple offshore wind boats surveying in a small region where the whales are feeding that is affecting the whales…