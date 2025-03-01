Marco Rublo warned everyone a few days ago. Zelensky, the corrupt dictator of Ukraine who ended elections, closed churches, and squashed free speech, was, he said in so many words, a two-faced manipulator, not a lot better than Putin. All that came out in the meeting today in the Oval Office. Trump treated him amazingly well at the beginning and gave him an opportunity to not only look good, but to do great good for his country.

Zelensky didn’t return the favor. He did acknowledge (at about 11:15) that he really wanted those LNG terminals we could help him develop, but then he started playing to the press. He has gotten used to being treated by the media as a hero solely on the basis of comparison to Putin. It didn’t go well, JD Vance called him on it, and Trump then put him in his place, eventually telling the Ukrainian delegation to leave.

Most of the media clips only show the fireworks, but one has to watch the entire meeting to put things in perspective and truly appreciate the fact Zelensky is clearly no hero, although, in fairness, he's not a former KGB agent either. He's used to getting his way by playing cutsie, but one doesn’t do that with Trump and get away with it.

There is no deal to be made with a fellow who wants to play the press to score points during a negotiation. I’m guessing his friends in Congress and Europe who were willing to be played to a point, are telling him tonight he's done unless he makes the deal. So, expect it to be resurrected shortly after he does a view more interviews on CNN and the like, but he’ll have to stop playing his stupid little tricks, and he’ll do no more press whatsoever except to apologize for his childish behavior. As Trump likes to say “we’ll see.”

#Zelensky #Trump #Vance #OvalOffice

Share