A fascinating story just appeared on Auto/Wire that ties together with another sent to me by a loyal reader. The latter was delivered via a 22-minute video, which may be found here, and it’s all about the tens of millions of cameras watching everything we do, which is really scary stuff.

Here are excerpts from the also eye-opening Auto/Wire article:

Norway spent months trying to prove that a Chinese-built city bus could be remotely disabled by its manufacturer. It found that proof. What nobody expected is that the same capability has been sitting inside American cars for nearly two decades, sold back to drivers as a safety feature. Ruter, the transit authority that runs public buses across Oslo and Akershus, parked two electric buses inside an isolated facility built into a mountain, the kind of shielded space normally used to keep radio signals from leaking in or out, and let its own security engineers take them apart. One bus came from Yutong, the Chinese manufacturer that has quietly become one of Europe’s largest electric bus suppliers. The other was a three-year-old unit from VDL, a Dutch manufacturer. Ruter chose that pairing deliberately: the two buses sit at opposite ends of how connected a modern transit vehicle can be. Ruter’s own published findings are blunt about the VDL bus: it has no capability for over-the-air software updates at all. Every change to its systems requires a technician to physically connect a cable. That makes it a hassle to service. It also makes it nearly impossible to hijack remotely, which is exactly why Ruter’s engineers moved past it quickly.

The Yutong bus is the opposite. It receives software and diagnostic updates automatically, the same way a phone downloads a firmware patch overnight, except this particular phone weighs roughly 30,000 pounds and carries dozens of passengers through Oslo traffic. That connection routes through a Romanian SIM card, which gives Yutong direct digital access to the bus’s battery and power management systems. Ruter’s engineers concluded that, in theory, this access could be used to stop the bus or render it inoperable, not through some elaborate hack, but simply because the manufacturer already has a standing door into those systems for legitimate diagnostic and update purposes. Here’s the detail that should unsettle European regulators just as much as Norwegian ones: the foreign server with a hand on a Chinese bus’s power systems sits in Romania, not China. The nationality of the access point and the nationality of the manufacturer aren’t even the same country. Connectivity supply chains don’t respect the borders most people assume they do… None of what Ruter found is exotic. It’s the standard architecture of any modern connected vehicle, and American drivers have been living with a version of it for nearly two decades. General Motors’ OnStar system can, at the company’s discretion, send a cellular command to a stolen vehicle that blocks the ignition from restarting once it’s parked, or gradually slows a moving vehicle so police can recover it safely. That is functionally the same category of access Ruter found in the Yutong bus: a persistent, manufacturer-controlled cellular link with authority over propulsion-adjacent systems, built into the vehicle before it ever reaches a customer’s driveway. GM has leaned into that connectivity as a business, not only a safety feature. The company has separately had to pay 12.75 million dollars to settle claims that OnStar quietly collected and sold driver data without clear consent, a reminder that this pipe gets used commercially, not just during theft-recovery emergencies… The US government is having its own version of this argument right now, and it’s moving faster than most car buyers realize. On July 22, the Senate Commerce Committee advanced the Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026 out of committee with bipartisan support. Under the bill’s text, starting January 1, 2027, connected vehicles are barred from import, manufacture, or sale in the US if their country of origin is China, Russia, North Korea, or Iran, or if more than 15 percent of the manufacturer is owned or controlled by an entity from one of those countries… The bus was never the vulnerability. Not knowing who held the key to it was.

It’s just amazing and frightening how easily we get sucked into liberty-threatening schemes by falling prey to the convenience and comforts of the delivery systems, isn’t it? And, the key factor is precisely that identified in the conclusion, although a fully electric vehicle would seem to be somewhat more vulnerable. Buy your EV buses and cars from the CCP, and you may find you’re in the crosshairs of an enemy that would wants you completely under their control.

Hat Tip: D. Snutes

#Buses #EVs #Norway #OnStar #Survelliance #China #CCP

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