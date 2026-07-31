Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
3h

All set out with purpose. Weapons are not for battlefields. They are our infrastructure itself. Our cars. But too the roads they run on.

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/brace-yourself-the-new-apex-predator

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The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
3h

I think it was Die Hard 4, back in 2007, had a scene where the On Star system was used by the protaganist to activate a car. Dodge has the Dodge Connect that operates in a similar fashion. What starts as safety and good intentions can be weaponized by bad actors -- people should be given a choice on whether or not they want it in the vehicle and not have it be integrated and standard.

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