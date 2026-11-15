This soothing song “Young Love (Strong Love)” was, according to Wikipedia, “written by Kent Robbins and Paul Kennerley, and recorded by American country music duo The Judds. It was released in February 1989, as the first single from their album River of Time. In May, it became The Judds' 13th No. 1 hit on the Billboard magazine Hot Country Singles chart.”

The song reminds me of the hard times many of us have gone through when young, trying to raise a family and pay the bills:

Many have covered the song, including these two, the Breaux Brothers:

Wynonna also did the song with her husband Cactus Moser not so long ago:

Jenny Daniels did this one:

And, finally, here’s my favorite version by Ella Langley and Jamie Johnson, although I wish I could have found a video of them actually singing the song instead of this slideshow, as good as it is:

Happy Sunday! Enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom #TheJudds #Wynonna #YoungLove #StrongLove #JamieJohnson #EllaLangley #BreauxBrothers #JennyDaniels #CactusMoser

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