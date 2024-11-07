The MacMaster video I posted the other day got a lot of views from readers, so I’ve decided to post another. This one is about a trend we’re seeing on so many fronts; the implementation of the World Economic Forum’s “You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy” agenda. It’s been happening with software for some time, of course.

We’re being effectively forced to rent rather than buy software such as Excel, for example. Everyone has to buy a subscription these days, which is a nice gig for Microsoft. It now only has to do no more than pretend to add functionality and gets an annual source of revenue from me. I’ve resisted and tried open source alternatives, but they tend to be awkward so I’m thinking I may have to sign up for the real thing, even though the addition of new phony bells and whistles by the Microsoft monopolists make it slightly less functional every year.

We’re also seeing all kinds of ads on television and receiving all kinds of letters offering to buy my home. I’m guessing the supposed buyers are just fronts for BlackRock or some other Wall Street hog looking to purchase all our homes and rent them back to us at exorbitant rates. It’s another proof that property rights are the only thing that truly secure our freedom.

And, as The MacMaster notes, this effort to make us rent everything and control us has now reached into the car industry. Porsche wants him to rent his EV’s features:

Enjoy! The MacMaster is entertaining but he’s also making a very serious point; that we are being forced into a “Own Nothing and Be Happy” world and we need to resist wherever and however we can.

#TheMacMaster #EVs #WEF #ElectricCars #UK #Subscriptions

