Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DecisiveLiberty's avatar
DecisiveLiberty
Oct 13

Something Alexandra Fasulo knows all too well...

Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 13

A nice cold winter and freezing in the dark may be needed to bring about a return to rational energy policy in New York. Afterall, no heat in winter is a strong reason to demonstrate the value of a pipeline.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture