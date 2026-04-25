The following is from the Australian press and tells a story of government incompetence and the callous disregard of green energy evangelists for even those who support their mission (or, at least, once thought they did):

“I’d like to get off fossil fuels,” Ms Slako, who previously worked for energy distributor AusNet, said. “And also gas is really expensive. The winter price, it hurts.”

Marie Slako moved into her Northcote home two years ago, attracted to the property for its rooftop solar and partial conversion to electricity-powered heating and appliances.

This month, she discovered her split system would not heat the house.

First, Ms Slako noticed she could only use one hotplate at a time on her induction cooktop. Then she found the microwave would not heat food at dinnertime, but would burn everything at other times.

“The cold weekend we just had, I could not get the split system to work at all, which is pretty annoying,” Ms Slako said.

“There’s a sense of dread waiting for winter when I’m cold and the split system’s not heating reliably. I might have to look at what else I can do, like reinvigorating the old gas heating, which is going to cost a lot.

After discovering the issues stemmed from the house’s power supply, Ms Slako called network operator CitiPower, which said the issue was something called undervoltage.

So many homes on Ms Slako’s street had transitioned from gas to electricity that the infrastructure could not push through enough electricity to homes to run appliances reliably during peak times…

CitiPower manager of customer planning and power quality Tom Langstaff uses the analogy of being in a hot shower when someone in the house starts washing the dishes and turning on other taps…

CitiPower said it had received about 1,000 voltage complaints in the past 12 months, and estimate that for every complaint there are 320 additional customers experiencing non-compliant voltages…

CitiPower says undervoltage is a growing problem, exacerbated by more Victorians getting off gas.

The network operator, which distributes power to more than 300,000 customers in metropolitan Melbourne, says smart meter analysis shows the average energy consumption on cold days has jumped fourfold for customers who have removed gas connections and electrified their homes…

Victoria Energy Policy Centre director Bruce Mountain said the issue of undervoltage came amid Victoria’s energy transition, with households encouraged to move away from gas.

But he said undervoltage was not yet a major cause for concern.

“This is not yet a widespread problem,” Professor Mountain said.

“I think it’s a matter of understanding how the evolution of these demands and battery and solar and the simultaneous use of all of these will occur, and we have yet to see how that’s going to take place.”