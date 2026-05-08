Unleash Prosperity is a group of clear-thinking economic folks (Steve Forbes, Art Laffer, Steve Moore, et al) who advocate for wise policies that politicians don’t like to talk about (e.g., cutting spending). They just released an article and a chart that, using IRS data, compares how red states are doing compared to blue states. The article may be found here, and the full chart follows:

The data documents the biggest wealth transfer in history, one that took place over the period 2012-2023. It’s based on adjusted gross income data from the IRS and is the latest available since Unleash Prosperity began keeping track. Red states with reasonable economic policies of low taxes, economic freedom, and restrained spending saw $2.2 trillion come their way as blue states lost $2.0 trillion due to their high taxes, over-the-top regulation, and prolifigate spending.

Digging further into the data, it is apparent there are really three types of state: those prospering, those treading water, and those dying.

The prospering states include the following:

These states took in $2.7 trillion, while the following blue states lost $2.3 tillion:

Notice how taxpayers are fleeing New York and California, two states with horrible energy policies that love to engage in green virtue signaling, for Florida and Texas. The remaining states saw a net loss of $147 billion, which is largely immaterial in the big picture, but I couldn’t help but notice my home state of Pennsylvania lost $115 billion, which shows what happens when a state with the right resources is governed by Democrats who squander them trying to imitate blue states. Pennsylvania elected Tom Wolf in 2014 and Josh Shapiro eight years late so Democrat policies prevailed for 9 of the 11 years examined above.

Those policies included a relentless request for more taxes on natural gas development and reckless pursuit of RGGI participation by the Commonwealth, as well as new regulations. The RGGI foolishness, alone, cost the keystone State between $5 billion and $8 billion in investment in its energy sector and Shapiro’s alternative “Lightning” plan would be even worse if enacted.

You can’t fix stupid, and Democrat stupid is a special brand.

#Pennsylvania #Shapiro #UnleashProperity #Taxes #Economics #Migration #IRSdata #WealthTransfer

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