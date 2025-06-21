JoNova has yet another superb post out today. It focuses on yet another green fantasy: that old wind farms can simply be repowered to produce the energy we were all told would be just stupendous when first built. You know, “enough to power a zillion homes” or “the equivalent of taking two zillion combustion engines off the road.” It turns out the repowering fantasy is even bigger than first.

Take for example, this story from Wind Europe (emphasis added):

Across Europe more and more wind turbines start to reach the end of their operational lifetime. Repowering them – replacing them with new turbines – is proving to be very effective. You get more than three times as much power from the same site. But not enough repowering is happening yet…

WindEurope’s “End of Life Issues and Strategies” seminar (EoLIS 2024) started today in Gothenburg. The event showcases the latest trends in repowering, decommissioning and recycling of wind turbines.

More and more wind turbines are approaching the end of their operational lifetime and technology is rapidly advancing. But repowering – replacing older wind turbines with newer, more efficient models – is only slowly gaining traction across Europe.

“More electricity with fewer turbines – repowering is a no-brainer. But Governments are not doing enough to drive it. Most old wind farms just carry on with inefficient turbines”, said Giles Dickson, WindEurope CEO.

Data analysed by WindEurope shows that nowadays repowering on average reduces the number of turbines in a wind farm by 25%, while more than tripling the output of the wind farm and quadrupling the output per wind turbine.

Reasons for the improved efficiency of modern turbines include longer rotor blades which increase the overall swept area of the turbine, higher capacity factors, improved aerodynamics through improvements in blade design, more stable electricity generation in times of low wind speeds as well as advanced control systems which optimise the real-time operation of the turbines.

“The European Commission has put forward key permitting and repowering provisions in the revised Renewable Energy Directive. They now need to be implemented. We believe repowering should be a big contributor to achieving our energy and climate targets. Accelerating implementation efforts is a key priority for the new Commission. We will support the Member States here”, said Paula Rey Garcia, Deputy Head of Unit for Renewables and Energy System Integration Policy at the European Commission’s Directorate General for Energy.