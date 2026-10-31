John Robson, in this 15-minute video, discusses:

An AP story about the UN retreating on climate change that packs six major errors into just 52 words,

Persistent claims that we know the temperature to two decimal places, including for every drop of water on the surface of the seven seas,

More efforts to blame the lack of Atlantic hurricanes on El Niño,

National Geographic accidentally discovers the Medieval Warm Period while exploring the Pacific,

Roger Pielke Jr. catching the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine violating their mandate and values to hype climate disaster,

The boredom of NYC Climate Week,

The climate cult abandoning evolution for panic over blue crabs,

The government of Quebec rejecting fracking over imaginary perils but importing Chinese high-tech gear despite real ones,

The basic flaws in the orthodox CO2 theory that point to ocean currents as drivers,

A Nature paper on climate change driving accelerating drought that actually got retracted without the hype getting retracted, and