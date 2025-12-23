I haven’t posted many Geoff Buys Cars videos recently, because he’s been focusing on stories that don’t necessarily fit what I like to share, but below is a new 24-minute video that is, in my mind, just so important for everyone in the West. It’s about pay-per-mile taxes being imposed on EV drivers in the UK, except that it’s really about a tax that will be imposed on all drivers to get them out of cars and put them under digital surveillance and control if they do drop their cars altogether.

Geoff totally nails it and explains yet another reason why the UK has no future and how much of the West is threatened by its own ruling class. The EVs are just the camel’s nose under the freedom tent.

#EVs #PayPerMile #UK #RoadTax #Freedom #Control #DigitalIDs

