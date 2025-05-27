One of our guest bloggers sent me a CNN story that propagandizes on behalf of a fungus crisis. It was posted by Accuweather, which seems to love this stuff, and what a doozy it is. Here are a few excerpts (emphasis added):

Infection-causing fungi responsible for millions of deaths a year will spread significantly to new regions as the planet heats up, new research predicts— and the world is not prepared. Fungi are absolutely everywhere. A vast kingdom of organisms, from mold to mushrooms, they grow in environments such as soil, compost and water. They play an important role in ecosystems but can have a devastating impact on human health: Fungal infections kill an estimated 2.5 million people a year, and a lack of data means that number could be far higher.

Pulmonary Aspergillosis, by Nephron - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9097954

Yet we are still very far from understanding them, especially how these incredibly adaptable organisms will respond to a warming climate. A team of scientists from Manchester University used computer simulations and forecasts to map the potential future spread of Aspergillus, a common group of fungi found all over the world that can cause aspergillosis, a life-threatening disease primarily affecting the lungs. They found certain Aspergillus species will expand their range as the climate crisis intensifies, pushing into new parts of North America, Europe, China and Russia. The study, published this month, is currently being peer reviewed.

Scared? Well, that’s the idea, but toward the end of the article (of course), we get this:

Despite the deadly nature of aspergillosis, there is a real lack of data on where the pathogen is in the environment and who gets infected, said Justin Remais, a professor of environmental health sciences at UC Berkeley, who was not involved in the research. He is leading a study of more than 100 million patients across the United States, which identified more than 20,000 aspergillosis cases between 2013 and 2023. The number of cases is increasing about 5% each year, he said. “Fungal pathogens are becoming increasingly common and resistant to treatment, and we are only beginning to understand how climate change is contributing,” he told CNN.

So, we still know little or nothing, despite this misleading title: “A fungus that can ‘eat you from the inside out’ could spread as the world heats up.” And, reading the study itself, we learn two things.

First, the study is pure speculation based on models that assume a climate crisis. Here is the abstract with emphasis added to highlight the speculation:

Aspergillus species cause severe infections in humans, livestock, and plants, and are widespread environmental saprotrophs. With rising global temperatures, climate change is expected to alter the ecological niches and spread of many fungal pathogens. Here, we use global metabarcoding data and Maximum Entropy (MaxEnt) modelling to predict the current and future environmental suitability of three pathogenic Aspergillus species: A. fumigatus, A. flavus, and A. niger. We show that A. fumigatus is more common in temperate climates, while A. flavus and A. niger dominate in warmer regions. Future climate scenarios (SSP126, SSP245, and SSP585) suggest northward shifts in suitability for all three species, particularly under severe warming. We combine the MaxEnt model with spatial models of crop growing areas and human population and show that geographical shift will occur on Aspergillus species along different climate scenarios. A literature review revealed that clinical prevalence of invasive aspergillosis correlates with environmental suitability and we show that different continents have differential expansion or reduction of Aspergillus suitable habitat.

This, in other words, is but a guess made to sound as if it were definitive research.

The second thing we learn is that “the research was funded by the Wellcome Trust.” According to Grok:

The Wellcome Trust is a global charitable foundation based in London, UK, established in 1936 by the will of pharmaceutical magnate Sir Henry Wellcome. Its mission is to improve human and animal health by funding research, supporting scientists, and addressing major health challenges. With an endowment of approximately £29.1 billion as of 2020, it is one of the world’s wealthiest charitable foundations and the UK’s largest non-governmental funder of scientific research…

When we visit the Welcome Trust website we find this:

Our mission is to generate the health evidence for policy action that protects health from climate change. By working with researchers and other organisations, we’re supporting the climate and health field to embed health research into climate policy… Climate change is a health crisis, but it's not framed that way in the mainstream conversation. We still don't fully understand all the ways it impacts health, and the evidence we do have isn't translating into policy action. Health research can help us understand the full scale of the crisis. We need to urgently scale up evidence-based climate action to improve and protect our health.

The entire study and story about it were bought and paid for by a NGO to hype the climate cause along with a fungus problem, using money originally generated from pharmaceutical sales. What more do we need to know? It's science with a political mission, which is a far cry from real science.

