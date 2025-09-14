Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars discusses the slew of recent EV model cancellations and discontinuations, of which there are many:

Geoff initially focuses an Audi EV cancellation, which is also covered by CarBuzz:

Audi's plans for an RS6 Avant e-tron may be dead in the water, despite prototypes of the electric performance wagon still testing in public view. The slow uptake of electric vehicles, especially in performance circles, seems to have left Audi with cold feet. Citing insider sources, TopGear reported this week that the RS6 e-tron project has been canceled, meaning the most potent member of the A6 e-tron family will remain the current S6 e-tron, which delivers 543 horsepower from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system – enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under four seconds.

According to the sources, Audi doesn't believe it will be able to sell enough units to justify production… Up until recently, Audi was committed to going fully electric this decade, proclaiming in 2021 that it would exclusively launch EVs starting as soon as 2026. That reading of the market hasn’t turned out to be so accurate, as Audi and several other automakers have discovered. Most that planned to go EV-only have since pulled back, and that includes Audi, which will now offer hybrids alongside EVs.

I also asked Grok for a list of recent cancellations and got this list:

EVs have saturated the small market interested in them and mandates aren’t going to change that. Hybrids are a different story.

