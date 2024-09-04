Watching a political observer’s speech yesterday about some of the serious issues our society faces today in an age where the two halves of our citizenry get their news from entirely different information streams, I was reminded of a 1971 Woody Allen movie called "Bananas.” IMDB describes it as a story about a “bumbling New Yorker” who is duped by his activist girlfriend into traveling to “a tiny Latin American nation and becomes involved in its latest rebellion.”

I vaguely recalled the film and researching it a little I was struck how the following scene captures so well the bizarre nature of much is happening now as power infused with absurdity seems to rule the day:

It is, of course, a scene depicting what happens when crazy revolutionaries actually gain power and have the power to implement their wildest utopian dreams. We see it everywhere. Just imagine Klaus Schwab outfitted in his most extravagant Teutonic warrior uniform thundering out his message of “you will own nothing and be happy” or "soon we won't need elections because we'll already know what you think.” As they say, it’s easier than you think.

Now, imagine if some the craziest ideas for fighting climate change were on the agenda for El Presidente. Here are a few he might utter:

From now on we’ll only plant mechanical trees! We will plant 33 feet high trees, designed to capture ambient carbon from the air. Each tree will capture 200 pounds of carbon per day, and we will scale the technology up so that our tree farms can capture up to 1,000 tons of carbon every day. We’ll have so much CO2 we won't know what to do with it! And, think of the jobs we’ll create making the stupid trees!

We’ll block our melting glaciers from advancing by building big walls! We'll stop the Greenland glacier with a 3-mile long and 350 feet high wall and that’ll buy us plenty of time to stop global warming!

We'll dim the sun! We’ll use airplanes to spread lime in the skies and darken our world, just like after a volcano, and the calcium carbonate will reflect the sunlight back where it belongs, just like your antacid.

We’ll spray the Arctic with glass! We'll break up all the glass we can find into fines and spray this broken glass all over the North Pole and environs to reflect even more sunlight back to where it started.

We’ll paint everything else white! Whatever sunlight gets through after the above measures will still be reflected away by painting everything white. We’ll have white roofs, white cars, white hair, white mechanical trees, white everything and we'll all learn to love it!

Yes, we’ve gone bananas, too.

