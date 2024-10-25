Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars addresses the problems with hybrids and buying or selling a used one. He does so in his usual practical and entertaining, but serious, style in this outstanding 12-minute video with real-life examples:

Note: A £7,500 car would be $9,750 in U.S. dollars and a £10,000 battery replacement would cost $13,000 in U.S. dollars.

#Hybrids #BMW #UsedHybrids #Batteries #UsedCars #Values #Risks

Share