Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
6d

Perhaps this should be titled 'World Bank IMMORALITY'

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
6d

Brussels is just a bunch of arrogant bastards. Africa is an example of one nation that desires to improve the quality of life while the EU moves in the opposite direction, it attempts to move. The betterment of human lives in developing countries is moving quickly while the EU is moving to reduced comfort and convenience in their member countries lifestyles. How much longer can those members tolerate the consequences of following the path to doom?

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