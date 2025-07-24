An Australian reader of this substack sent me a wonderful article by Chris Uhlmann, a writer for The Australian. It's behind a paywall so I can only share a bit of it for purposes of comment, but you’ll get the point:

The world once cheered Germany’s green fairytale, which had a title that evoked a brisk, healthy walk in the woods: Energiewende. Now its energy transition is a Brothers Grimm nightmare as naive ideals are devoured by the wolves of reality.

The dark parable is starkly told in the first paragraphs of a recent open letter to the Chancellor from an alliance of worker representatives in Germany’s industrial heartland.

“We are in the most severe economic crisis since World War II,” it begins. “Just last year, at least 100,000 industrial jobs were eliminated altogether. The political promises of the previous federal government for a ‘green economic miracle’ have amounted to smoke and mirrors. In reality, never before have so many well-paid jobs been under threat as they are today. “If the energy transition is, as some say, ‘an operation on the open heart of our economy’, then so far this operation has failed miserably. We must admit: The patient is in danger of dying on the operating table. “For 35 years, (solar) and wind power have been legally privileged and subsidised, but to this day they contribute no more to supply security than they did three decades ago. Instead, they generate hundreds of billions in grid costs.”

The signatories include union leaders and the elected chairs of works councils who represent workers in industries employing more than one million people.

It will come as no surprise to learn that Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen is a big fan of Berlin’s scalpel work.

In a meeting with his German counterpart in 2024 he said:

“We have no more important partner than Germany when it comes to energy transformation. Germany is a great industrial powerhouse of the world.”

That Germany is facing an industrial crisis spawned by its energy policy is obvious to anyone who doesn’t work in fiction. Berlin’s failure, like Bowen’s, can be measured in the billions squandered to cover the illusion of cheap, green power.

London’s Financial Times reports: “Germany is exploring ways to fund multibillion-euro subsidies for energy-intensive companies as part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s pledge to boost the competitiveness of the country’s heavy industries. The measure is part of efforts to reduce electricity costs for industrial groups to revitalise the eurozone’s largest economy after its longest postwar period of stagnation.”

That stagnation is entirely self-inflicted, as the union leaders’ letter to the Chancellor notes.

“Germany’s dual exit from nuclear power and coal has made us dependent on unreliable (solar) and wind power and expensive gas imports. We pay for this with the highest electricity prices in Europe. Never before has our power supply been so expensive and insecure. These high prices are not only socially unfair, they now threaten our economy, our prosperity and social peace.”

It is unlikely the officials would have been cheered by a signature Bowen bon mot, delivered in a sadly underreported speech in their homeland.

“There is no geopolitical crisis that can stop the sun shining and the wind blowing,” Bowen said. “Renewable energy, supported by storage and transmission, is secure energy.”

What comes through loud and clear in Uhlmann's observations is the sheer arrogance of those Western leaders and globalists pushing the Big Green Grift. Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen know full well it doesn’t take politicians to stop the wind from blowing. It happens with regularity in nature, and when it does, it’s a disaster for a grid dependent in any way on wind energy.

Moreover, who would say the sun doesn’t stop shining as the world turns? Yet, Bowen utters this stupidity without a care in the world, because, frankly, he doesn't care whether you know he’s fibbing or not. He’s just determined to shove down your throat with a piece of Marie Antionette's cake. Like other elites, he supposes he rules, and you must obey, so he has no concern with what you think, what you say, or what you do. His words are not intended to influence you. He only wants the record to show he provided an excuse for continuing the scam.

It’s disgusting beyond belief, of course, but the truth has a way of catching up with scammers. What cannot go on won’t, as a famous economist once said. And, it’s all coming apart before their faces, which is why they’re pounding the table and escalating the rhetoric, but pay no attention to it. Natural gas is on a huge winning streak. Coal is booming outside the West. Nuclear is being reborn. Solar and wind are dying as the Energiewende and its copycat schemes are imploding.

