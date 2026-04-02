Guest Post by the Editors at Real Clear Energy.

Winter Storm Fern: Coal Helped Save the Day

“Grid operators can call upon the coal fleet to increase electricity generation in extreme weather events and other times when demand surges or output falls from other generation sources, a pattern also evident in severe cold snaps in February 2021 and January 2025,” U.S. Department of Energy, January 2026

Contrary to what opponents and un-realists want you to think, coal is not yet dead, still supplying 15-20% of daily U.S. electricity.

While the current war in the Middle East dominates the energy headlines today, let’s first go back to January, when historic Winter Storm Fern wreaked havoc on energy supply and demand markets in the U.S.

For the U.S., Fern exposed America’s electricity infrastructure vulnerabilities during extreme weather events.

And baseload, 24/7 coal demonstrated its critical position within America’s generation portfolio: coal output boomed 31% in one week during Fern.

From low to highs, coal power soared from 70 GWh daily in mid-January to 130 GWh daily during peak Fern conditions.

The facts are clear: our coal fleet performed well during Fern, natural gas also made an important contribution at a 14% gain on the week, yet “generation from solar, wind, and hydropower declined” because of cloud cover and ice-covered panels. Nuclear stayed the same.

According to one study, across our largest power markets, PJM, MISO, ERCOT, and SPP, the savings from having coal as part of the generation mix totaled almost $1.15 billion on the day the storm peaked.

Importantly, these huge savings from coal are for a single day, not just the entire duration of Fern, which lasted over a week.

A report published in November by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation assessed the reliability of the electric grid ahead of the 2025-2026 winter and noted that coal plays a key role in supporting the grid during winter storms:

“[Bulk power system] stakeholders across North America note multiple fuel-related issues that are being monitored entering the winter season. For example…coal… continues to play an important role in meeting demand during extreme weather events, and oil inventories at dual-fuel gas-oil generators lessen risks related to natural gas deliverability in infrastructure-constrained regions, especially during the winter.”

As we have shown many times here at RealClearEnergy, even before Fern, coal has a long history of helping our country through its most difficult times challenging the grid: “The U.S. Without Coal, Good Luck.”

Unlike gas, which depends on pipeline networks vulnerable to freeze-offs and residential heating priority allocation, coal plants maintain on-site fuel inventories, and coal cannot be redirected for competing uses when supply gets tight.

Explaining why the Trump administration is issuing emergency orders to keep coal plants online, multiple factors favor coal deployment during times of storm:

Fuel security: on-site coal stockpiles eliminate more precarious pipeline dependency (~95% of coal plants keep enough for 60+ days). Price stability: coal costs remain relatively stable, even during gas price spikes (where coal gets retired, we see higher prices and oil burned). Quick activation: within hours, coal plants can ramp up to support grid fluctuations. Resilient to weather: coal is reliable for generation during the harshest conditions, which are becoming more frequent with climate change.

Iran War: Coal as an Energy Security Hedge

Now, let’s turn to the obvious energy news of the day and the raging war in the Middle East.

In short, the war is causing a global rethink about the importance of coal, namely as an energy security hedge.

From a domestic standpoint, for all countries, coal is a highly secure resource: some 75% of the world’s oil demand is internationally traded, 33% for gas, but just 20% for coal.

Coal is a domestically mined resource, so it is often more isolated from unpredictable global events.

For the U.S., keeping coal in the electricity system is, inherently, about energy security: the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy reports that we have 250 billion tonnes of coal reserves, or some 25% of the world’s total.

The race for LNG intensifies as the Strait of Hormuz remains hostage to Iran in retaliation for missile attacks from the U.S. and Israel a month ago.

The Europeans for instance, are now getting left out of LNG, with prices there $16 to $20, compared to $20 to $25 in Asia – so LNG cargoes are rerouting to higher priced Asia.

Supply disruptions have intensified after strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility, the world’s largest LNG unit, forced Qatar to declare force majeure on supply contracts for some countries in Europe (full repairs could take three to five years).

Even in Europe, unique in low growth/declining energy needs and holding the “greenest” governments in the world, combined with the goal to “get off Russian gas by 2027), the result of the current war in the Middle East has been undeniable, especially since a turn back to piped Russian gas, even in an energy crisis, is apparently off the table:

“Britain risks missing out on the great coal revival,” The Telegraph, March 24, 2026

“Europe Is Relying More On Coal as Gas Prices Rally on Iran War,” Bloomberg, March 19, 2026

“Amid European energy fears, coal creeps back into favor,” Financial Times, March 1, 2026

We are, of course, seeing the same thing in Asia, where coal dominates much more than some of our media and politicians want you to know.

Far poorer and more energy-deprived (i.e., “we need to get any energy resources that we can”), Asian countries, where coal can be 50-75% of power generation, are turning even more to coal as the Iran war disrupts oil and gas shipments.

Remember: Asian countries could not get access to LNG back in 2022 because the wealthier Europeans were outbidding them, following Russia’s invastion of Ukraine in February. Thus, they turned to more secure coal, especially as LNG prices exploded to over $100 numerous times in 2022.

And now, the continent is exposed again because it relies on imported oil and gas, much of it passing through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for 20% the world’s oil and 20% of all LNG trade (we estimate that only 5-10% of all trade is currently going through the Strait).

The New York Times has been forced to admit: “Asia Turns Back to Coal as War Chokes Off Natural Gas,” March 18, 2026.

But here in the U.S., The Gray Lady was proven wrong about the death of coal, way back in March 2014: “Coal to the Rescue, but Maybe Not Next Winter.”

As for green groups, the Sierra Club in 2014 said: “China’s Thirst for Coal Is Drying Up.”

The reality is the exact opposite of such wishful thinking: the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy reports that China’s coal demand is up 12-15% since 2014.

China accounts for 55% of global coal demand, with India at 17%, and both are increasingly utilizing much more coal-fired power to support rapidly expanding AI industries and data centers, prioritizing energy security and computing power over all else (namely, emission reduction climate goals).

Both are leading the world in advanced, ultra-supercritical (USC) coal power technology, the most efficient state-of-the-art units ever built.

For example, at a whopping 160 GW, proposals for new coal plants hit a record in China in 2025.

Coal Supports: Finally Rising U.S. Electricity Needs

One of the biggest reasons why coal will remain key as an “energy security, national security imperative and hedge” is the rising needs for U.S. power generation.

It took a while, long at 4,100 TWh or so really since 2008, but U.S. power demand is starting to rise again.

This comes from AI, data centers, cloud computing, EVs, electrification, and other essentials of national security.

Electricity demand continues to grow faster than the capacity resources being added to the grid.

Power consumption is set grow 6-8% per year over the next seven to ten years alone, perhaps, “astoundingly,” much more and perhaps much longer.

The booming need for electricity will keep coal in the mix since we simply must have diversity in our power system to meet soaring needs.

Just two considerations on potential alternatives to coal:

Coal has capacity factors typically exceeding 85%, compared to 25-35% for solar and wind power installations, which are obviously naturally intermittent.

Nuclear faces major questions about unmatched cost overruns (even worsethan hosting the Olympic Games), workforce, supply chains, public fears, mounting skepticism about SMRs, among other issues.

Coal’s role in grid stability, reliability, and affordable electricity will help meet the high reliability levels required by data center customers, which are as high as 99.999%.

Indeed, AI has created an unprecedented demand for continuous, reliable, and high-density electricity, making 24/7 baseload power a crucial requirement.

As we saw with Fern and are seeing again with Iran, the capacity to withstand energy shocks must be recognized for what it is: a strategic imperative.

And coal continues to prove…that it can help us achieve all of this.

#Coal #Climate #RealClearEnergy #WinterStormFern #StrategicImperative #EnergySecurity #IranWar

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