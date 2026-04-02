Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
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I believe America should start building coal fired Community Power Plants, placing them in convenient locations o getting coal deliveries. It doesn’t have to be alongside railway tracks but near so the coal can be delivered by truck.

To keep these Community Power Plants not looking like an industrial facility the power plant can be constructed inside a nice looking building and the coal can be stored in a large space underground.

America has enemies and we must be prepared should they ever decide to go after our power plants. What better way than to having a few hundred thousand Community Power Plants located across America.

With solar and wind still trying to power our national grid, keeping it balanced is a challenge for our GW power plant operators. These large power plants have only so much room to power down. These Community Power Plants being MW in capacity can ramp up and down much easier to balancing the grid networks needs.

Coal is a great backup fuel for these applications.

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